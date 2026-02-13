Algonquin College pauses board vote on program cuts

Students and staff are relieved to hear proposed program suspensions will be delayed while college reviews new funding from Ontario government

Algonquin College will receive financial support as a result of recent funding increases from the Ontario government.

Algonquin College president Claude Brulé announced on Friday the upcoming Feb. 23 Board of Governors vote on proposed program cuts would be rescheduled.

The statement comes a day after Nolan Quinn, Ontario’s minister of colleges, universities, research excellence and security announced $6.4 billion in funding from the province for public colleges and universities over the next four years and a removal of the current tuition cap, allowing for a two per cent increase per year over the next three years. Tuition has been frozen since 2019.

The proposed cuts to 30 programs were announced in January by senior vice-president Julie Beauchamp. Under the college’s proposal, the program cuts would take effect in the fall of 2026.

Brulé’s statement outlined the college’s plan in response to the announcement from the Ontario government.

“Once we receive the technical brief regarding the announcement and the details of our allocation, we will complete a full assessment,” Brulé said in a message to college staff.

“It is essential that our decisions going forward are made with a thorough understanding of the impact this announcement will have on the College.”

Tracy Henderson, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 415, represents Algonquin College full-time and partial-load faculty.

In an interview with Algonquin Times on Friday, Henderson expressed cautious relief regarding the sequential announcements from the provincial government and the college.

“The union is very pleased to see that college leadership has taken that approach following Minister Quinn’s announcement yesterday. The union did reach out to (the college) and asked that they would reconsider in light of the new information that we have been given,” Henderson said.

Henderson added she hoped the college would be “pausing any decisions until we truly understand how much of that money is coming our way and that will be designated. To be looking at any further program closures at this point would be inappropriate.”

Algonquin College students had mixed reactions to the provincial government announcements.

Emily Villeneuve, a first-year student in pre-health, expressed relief when she heard the board vote would be postponed.

“I think it’s a good thing. I know a lot of people were taken by shock, so a pause to (program cuts) is good. Also, I don’t think it would make sense if they’re given more money, why are they canceling programs?” said Villeneuve.

Claire McConnell, an advertising and marketing first-year student, said she thought the college cuts were concerning for newly accepted students trying to plan their education path.

“Even last year when they were doing the cuts…I just got accepted into the program I’m in now, and what if it was marketing? I was like, ‘why are they cutting (programs)? I just got accepted’,’” McConnell said.

Villeneuve also expressed concern for her instructors at the college.

“I know a lot of teachers had a hard time adjusting because they’re losing their jobs next year. I don’t understand it — our teachers are explaining there’s 400 people on a wait list to enter the program. So to cancel it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

In a statement on Facebook, College Ward Coun. Laine Johnson applauded the increase in funding while also expressing concern about the changes to tuition caps and OSAP funding.

“I am very pleased to read that Algonquin College will hold off on cutting several important programs. I have been working with the college, students, and the community over the past weeks to stress how effective these programs are and what they mean to both the city and residents,” Johnson said in the post.

“That said, I am concerned by the changes to OSAP and the impact of tuition increases on low income students. We can’t leave anyone behind!”

Henderson echoed Johnson’s concern.

“We all need to engage. This affects every one of us – not only within the institutions, but in our community. What happens when there are no script writers, when there are no cameramen, and there are no journalists? Where will our community be?” Henderson said.