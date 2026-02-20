Legal students feel the pressure of looming cuts, campaign to save their programs

Despite the Board of Governors vote to suspend 30 new programs being postponed, unrest lingers across the college – perhaps nowhere more so than the legal studies department.

With the paralegal and law clerk programs on the cut list, students and faculty are fearing for the broader implications if the suspension goes through.

“Cutting the program is going to fundamentally change the shape of Ontario. People are going to suffer because of it,” said Colleen Coyne, a first-year paralegal student.

“It’s hard not to feel like there’s some overarching goal of kneecapping education (and) access to services to get equitable justice.”

Coyne is a cancer survivor and double transplant recipient studying at Algonquin under a Better Jobs Ontario grant. She explained she chose the paralegal program because of the application requirements — the program had to be one with a viable job market in Ontario.

“When I first heard about the proposed cut, it was very hard not to take it personally,” said Coyne.

“I immediately thought of all the people who are not going to get the same opportunity as me. It is intellectually rigorous, but it is a job that will allow a good earning capacity while working from home for somebody who is disabled.”

Katie Berens, another first-year paralegal student, echoed Coyne’s sentiments.

“There’s a big issue with access to justice, and that’s what’s really unfortunate,” said Berens. “If they do cut this program, we’re just making that even more problematic. Who are people going to turn to?”

Berens, a former senior probation and parole officer, described being disappointed with Algonquin’s decision not to speak with students before the proposal was announced.

“I thought maybe there would be a more democratic process… I don’t know if that’s my American side coming out, but I expected a little bit more conversation to happen first rather than just getting this kind of impersonal email just sent out,” said Berens.

The proposal is part of what the college refers to as strategic program planning. On Algonquin’s website, the announcement reads: “The recommendations are a necessary response to rapid and significant shifts in the postsecondary landscape, including enrolment volatility and changing labour market and student demand.”

Shortly after the proposed suspension was announced, mobilization by students and the local legal community began in efforts to save both the paralegal and law clerk programs.

A petition was started by law clerk student Calista Fernandes on Change.org and has garnered nearly 500 verified signatures.

The County of Carleton Law Association (CCLA) issued a letter expressing deep concern regarding the potential elimination of the programs, citing that both programs serve not only Ottawa but the entire eastern region of Ontario.

Matthew Sévigny, a student in the law clerk intensive program, thinks the college could be looking elsewhere for cuts.

“I did the research and if each of the executives (at the college) were to take a salary cut and make $100,000 a year — which is still a pretty damn good salary, I would argue — the college would save a million dollars a year,” said Sévigny. “Why isn’t that being proposed?”

Sévigny continued, “I just wish the executives saw what it’s like on the ground floor of things in the classrooms, in the hallways, to just see what their decisions are doing, understand their impact.”

First-year paralegal student and class representative Rohit Saxena says he understands the financial aspect of it, but the lack of engagement with the students is frustrating.

“I still feel warmly towards the college, but I don’t feel warmly towards the (executives)” said Saxena. “I think the fact they won’t look us in the eyes as they do this to us, they won’t meet with us, they won’t meet with the class reps… I think that’s contemptuous.”

Saxena is a mature student who came to Algonquin after his corporate career drove him to go on stress leave. He expressed gratitude for his class having a path to graduation but concern for prospective students.

“I hate the idea of pulling up ladders after you climb them, and I can’t help but feel like that,” said Saxena. “So I want to fight for the continuing existence (of the) program.”

Paralegal program coordinator Marcia Green and law clerk program coordinator Victoria Barney voiced concern about their programs being on the cut list. Both believe the cuts would hinder accessibility to justice and information and leave gaps in services.

While the decision is on hold for the moment, first-year paralegal student Christian Wright hopes the college will make the best decision for its students.

“I really want the college to pay attention to the fact that this isn’t just a place for the college to make money,” said Wright.

“Of course, at the end of the day, (the) budget needs to be balanced and deficits need to be watched. But we’re contributing to the well-being and success of our provinces, of our cities, of our country.”