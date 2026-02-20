Students vote for Board of Governors rep on Feb. 25

Candidate Robert Junior Ntoko says his experience as a student at Algonquin College would help him represent student concerns to the board

Algonquin College halls are covered in posters for the 2026 Board of Governors internal election candidates.

Algonquin College students will head to the polls on Feb. 25 to vote in the Board of Governors student election.

Students will have access to voting stations throughout campus and electronically on the Algonquin College Student Information System (ACSIS) until 4 p.m. on election day, with results scheduled to be announced on Feb. 27. The Board of Governors election website has more information about the election process.

Three positions will be on the ballot: student representative, support staff representative and administrative staff representative. Students only vote for the student representative.

Robert Junior Ntoko, a full-time student enrolled in the business program, is one of two candidates running for the role of student representative. The Algonquin Times had the opportunity to speak with him about how he would best serve students should he be elected.

Luna Arrighi, the second candidate for student representative and a student in the applied museum studies program, did not respond to interview requests from the Algonquin Times.

********

Algonquin Times: Why did you decide to run for the position of student representative in the Board of Governors election?

Robert Junior Ntoko: I decided to run because I understand what it means to balance school and life. First and foremost, I’m a husband, I’m a parent. I used to be an international student and I managed health issues, all while keeping up with my studies. For many students, I know education is not just happening separate from your life.

I served as class representative and I’m also involved in the student leadership program, and my association with (these) have shown me how important it is for students to feel heard at the higher level of decision making.

I want to bring my experience and perspectives to the board table.

AT: You said you have lived experience you’d like to bring to the role (of student representative). What does that role entail and what would that look like?

Ntoko: If I’m elected, my focus will be simple. First, I want decisions to reflect the real life of students. We are parents, caregivers, newcomers and individuals managing responsibilities beyond the campus. So that reality should be part of a long-term decision.

Second, I believe in showing up prepared…preparation is a discipline for me. I would approach board meetings with the same seriousness and respect.

I want students to feel that someone at the board table fully understands what they are navigating.

I want students’ realities to be considered thoughtfully, also reflecting that the board serves the entire college community.

AT: How do you feel about the current relationship between the board and the students? Do you feel students are being served well?

Ntoko: I think first and foremost, what is going on at the school, it’s at a bigger level…for instance, there’s a legal program that is going to be cut off. I have a friend, if that program is taken out, she and (many) other people will be affected.

(The administration) are also managing other priorities, which they have to put together to make sure everything is served and goes towards a particular focus.

But at the same time, it’s pulling some people back.

For example, international students who come to Canada and they’re still juggling between living their past life, their family back home, and they come to a new place and they’re not able to (access) opportunities…they’re not properly directed on how to use the knowledge they acquire from school.

As a parent, some students feel the timetable doesn’t meet a lot of their priorities.

There’s a lot going on and that needs to be spoken…if I’m elected, some of these voices might actually count.

AT: I’m glad we touched on the cuts. Just this week they have been put on hold as a result of the Ontario government bringing funding in. In the case of those recommendations being brought back to the board once all of the dust settles and the college figures out the allocation of funds, how would you respond?

Ntoko: It’s a tough decision, to be honest. I have to ensure I’m not looking at things from just one perspective. I know students need to be heard, and I equally know the administration and the board are going through pressure to make sure they serve every single person.

I feel like I have to speak up and represent students in a way that their needs are met, because that’s the whole point why I’m there.

AT: You’re class representative and you’re in the college leadership program as well, but how are you going about connecting with students during this campaign period and letting them know what your platform is?

Ntoko: I’ve been asking myself the same question! I intend to post (signs) on Tuesday…and there’s going to be (an email) broadcast.

(In the broadcast) we can put out why we are trying to run for the position and what we are going to do.

AT: Do you know when (the college) is sending that out?

Ntoko: I believe next week.

AT: Should you be elected, what would you do to make sure you’re staying connected with students and representing their interests to the board? And reaching out to students outside of your immediate circle?

Ntoko: I will say, now I have a reason to. Before I was only looking at my class, as I’m class representative.

Some students would not react if they don’t know who you serve or what you stand for. So if I come in and say, “I’m in the business program, can we talk?”, they don’t know who I am.

But if they know that I represent them, I’m able to use that to meet more people…and I’m able to get the voice of the entire college as a whole.

AT: Is there anything else you would like to share?

Ntoko: It’s just one line. It’s what I’ve done and what I stand for and the reason I’m going for all of this.

Students deserve representation from someone who truly understands their reality. That’s it.