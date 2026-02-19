Mamidosewin Centre welcomes new sewing lab

The Soaring Circle founded the Sewing Lab, donated equipment and has QR codes to teach students who want to work from home

A dress made in the Soaring Circle rests in the Mamidosewin Centre.

The Sewing Lab had been happening at the Mamidosewin Centre since the fall, but there was something missing: an actual lab.

The Algonquin College director of Indigenous initiatives, Anita Tenasco, talked to Doug Odjick, the office administrator of the Soaring Circle and he asked if the Soaring Circle would like to set up a lab. The Soaring Circle accepted the invitation from Algonquin College and sent equipment to the Mamidosewin Centre.

The Soaring Circle’s mission is to help create more opportunities and improve access to Indigenous youths. It is a way to move closer towards reconciliation.

The Sewing Lab is for Indigenous students but anyone can join. It teaches students how to sew, start a business and learn traditional Indigenous sewing. The Mamidosewin Centre invites elders from different communities to lead the sewing centre, allowing students to learn from a variety of Indigenous traditions.

“The sewing lab opened a few weeks ago but officially opened in the fall,” said Summer Wabasse, the events and communications officer at the Mamidosewin Centre.

Wabasse said promotion of the lab happens through social media, the Mamidosewin Centre’s Brightspace page and former students.

The Mamidosewin Centre also has Indigenous student services, such as counselling services, academic services and career services.

“As a psychotherapist, I use sewing to help Indigenous students because it is something that they can do with their hands,” said Vanessa Stevens, who is a counsellor at the Mamidosewin Centre.

She started the Sewing Lab because she wanted students to know how to learn about their community. She also said that sewing helps Indigenous students connect with their Indigenous heritage.

The opportunity to learn from elders happens on Fridays, but students can learn by scanning the QR codes in the Sewing Lab.