News Briefs: Man charged in Ottawa’s fourth homicide of the year

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

Ottawa Citizen: An elderly man was arrested on Thursday evening at the Rideau Centre in a homicide investigation.

The 70-year-old man was arrested by Ottawa police at 5:35 p.m. Police said the man was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old man.

Ottawa police said it was the fourth homicide of the year.

National

CTV News: Canada’s men’s hockey team defeated Finland 3-2 in the semifinals at the Winter Olympics on Friday.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the winning goal.

The win advances Canada to the gold medal game against the United States.

International

CBC: The former Prince Andrew was in U.K. police custody on Thursday and released under investigation.

He has been under investigation because of information related to his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

No details had been released on whether former Prince Andrew has been charged and he continues to deny allegations.