Veiled Muslim students say they feel welcomed on campus, but some challenges persist

The multi-faith prayer room at the spiritual centre of Algonquin College

In contrast to rising Islamophobia reported on many university campuses across Canada, some veiled Muslim students at Algonquin College say they enjoy an inclusive, welcoming and friendly campus environment.

“I feel comfortable on campus and appreciate the generally respectful atmosphere,” said Sumaya Dahir, a student in early childhood education (ECE). “I didn’t face any discrimination or challenges of any kind for wearing the hijab.”

Universities Canada has condemned rising Islamophobic actions and hateful rhetoric on campuses nationwide, saying “such incidents have threatened the safety of students and faculty”. Research by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has also found that Muslims whose religious identity is visibly expressed are more likely to experience harassment and discrimination.

At Algonquin College, veiled Muslim students describe a respectful and supportive environment, a perspective the college will highlight during Islam Awareness Week in March.

Marwa Hamish, who recently began her first term in the pastry and baking arts program, echoed a positive experience, saying she was pleasantly surprised by the support she received from both students and staff.

“During my first days, I had trouble finding my classrooms,” Hamish recalled. “I was really impressed by how everyone rushed to help and show me the way.”

Alima Akthar, an ECE student who has been studying at Algonquin since 2024 and is now in her final semester, also spoke about feeling part of the campus.

“As a Muslim woman who wears the veil, I felt safe and respected,” she said. “There was no one judging me for my appearance.”

Several students said Algonquin college’s inclusive environment reflects the college’s commitment to pluralism across faiths and cultures.

“I really appreciate that Algonquin is a place where students feel included,” Akthar added. “It shows that the college celebrates diversity.”

Chris Lackner, senior manager of communications and strategy with the Algonquin Students’ Association, highlighted the association’s role in creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere on campus.

“The Algonquin Students’ Association celebrates cultural and religious diversity through our clubs and communities,” Lackner said. “We support and promote many events throughout the year that are open to all students.”

He also noted that cultural programming, including Islam Awareness Week, provides additional opportunities for students to connect and celebrate diversity on campus.

The college’s spiritual centre, located in rooms E211 and E204, was another resource many students praised. The multi-faith prayer space allows veiled Muslim students to pray, reflect and take a break from academic stress.

“Having a place to pray on campus is very important because it helps Muslim students feel integrated,” said Eman Fatima, a computer engineering student.

For Hamish, who arrived in Canada ten years ago as a Syrian refugee, the space carries even deeper meaning.

“It’s more than just a prayer room,” she said. “It’s a bridge between cultures and faiths. Being able to worship in such a multicultural space reminds me that peace is possible. Being at Algonquin has been a kind of healing for me.”

While most experiences were positive, some students described moments of discomfort. A few faced mockery from male classmates, particularly when declining to shake hands for religious reasons.

“It made me sad when some male classmates mocked me and said I was ‘untouchable,’” Fatima said. “At one point, I even considered removing my hijab.”

Others mentioned feeling judged by certain instructors. Rabaa Al Hamidi, an ECE student, explained that while she generally felt accepted, she sometimes sensed unfair treatment.

“I feel that some teachers are not treating me fairly,” she said. “But overall, I feel welcomed and enjoy being on campus.”

Students also raised concerns about program requirements that may unintentionally exclude some Muslim women from some programs requiring pants, which may conflict with Islamic dress guidelines that emphasize loose and modest clothing, such as long dress.

“I was considering taking the pastry and baking program after finishing my ECE studies, but the uniform requirement may be a barrier,” Dahir said. “Offering a modest alternative that still meets safety standards would make the program more inclusive.”

Despite these challenges, students said Algonquin College remains a positive environment for veiled Muslim students. Many stressed the need to overcome stereotypes portraying the hijab as a symbol of oppression in patriarchal societies.

For them, the hijab is an expression of faith, identity and personal choice.

“Wearing the veil represents my modesty, my faith and my relationship with Almighty Allah,” Akthar said.

For Fatima, the hijab is central to her identity. “It makes me feel free and closer to God. Seeing other veiled women on campus reminds me that I am not alone and shows that I can be both proud of my faith and part of the Algonquin community.”