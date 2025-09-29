Women’s soccer: Wolves extend their unbeaten streak to seven with a decisive win against the Fleming Phoenix

Danika Mader completed a hat trick as the Wolves kept another clean sheet

Alex Aubin dribbles past defenders on the edge of the box at Algonquin Sports Field on Sept. 27.

The Wolves women’s soccer team defeated the Fleming Phoenix 7-0 at the Algonquin Sports Field on the afternoon of Sept. 27, continuing their unbeaten streak as they prepare to face two of the top teams in their division next weekend.

From the opening kickoff, the Wolves quickly took control of the game, dictating the tempo and showing their quality.

The Wolves struck early, netting three goals in the opening 15 minutes courtesy of Danika Mader, Alex Aubin and Cayla Latimer.

In the 30th minute, defender Mercedes Veninga scored her first of the season with a powerful right-footed strike to make it 4-0.

Just before halftime, Olivia Bradley launched a long pass from her own half and found Mader, who calmly took it around the keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net. Mader’s goal made it 5-0, capping off a dominant first-half performance.

The backline of Bradley, Veninga and Ashley Woodcock was instrumental, with key interceptions and strong tackles; the defenders confined Fleming to their own half for much of the game. Midfielder Kassandra Da Cruz was also key, winning the ball in midfield and finding teammates with her passing vision.

The standout player was undoubtedly Mader, who netted her first hat trick of the season. She was ruthless in front of goal, taking advantage of her chances. Jasmine Young, who assisted Mader on her third goal, was ecstatic over Mader’s achievement.

“I was really happy seeing Danika score three goals. She’s been working really hard for it,” said Young. “She finally got three goals. She’s been getting two. And now she got a hat trick.”

Though modest about her performance, Mader was happy to see her effort and practice pay off.

“It feels good. I’ve been working really hard to try and achieve goals and hat tricks and all that,” said Mader.

Head coach Basil Phillips credited his team’s performance to possession and control.

“We controlled the ball well today. We just dictated the pace and moved the ball extremely well. So I think that was our best thing today,” said Phillips.

Algonquin was also relentless from corners, taking 13 of them in total and scoring from two in the second half.

Hannah Parks scored the final goal to make it 7-0, sealing the victory.

The Wolves now head on the road to face Seneca on Oct. 4 and Centennial on Oct. 5. Both teams are also unbeaten so far this season.

Philips believes his team will be ready to face off against the other top teams in the division.

“We have a week to get ready for them, so it’s going to be just an intense week of training,” said Phillips. “Just looking to prepare, to execute what we’ve been doing, but just do it at a higher level to prepare for those two games.”

Young feels confident that the team can win their tougher matchups next weekend.

“We feel good. We feel confident. We’re a really good squad, and I have confidence that we are gonna do well if we put our minds to it and we keep working. I feel like we can win,” said Young.

Mader also feels the team is ready for those big games.

“As long as we don’t panic and keep communicating and stay composed, then I think we’ll do good,” said Mader.

The next Wolves home game is scheduled for Oct. 11, where they will host the George Brown Huskies.