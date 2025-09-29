Algonquin College relaunches program to advance gender equity in STEM

The program provides women with mentorship and networking opportunities in the tech and trades sectors

Algonquin College launched the newly rebranded women in tech and trades (WiTT) program on Sept. 10, aiming to achieve several key goals, including boosting representation, visibility and outreach. The college aims to foster a supportive and inclusive community, ultimately increasing retention and graduation rates.

Dean Morgan, a professor of the electrical principles program, said that when he was studying in college 30 years ago, there were only two women in his electrical principles class.

“Now the gender balance is still not high, but it’s a lot better. And in the industry, I’m seeing a lot more women in engineering,” Morgan said. “ I think we should have more women in the field, just as you have a diversity of opinions and a diversity of approaches to a problem.”

The WiTT program promotes long-term student success, encourages resilience and ultimately enhances gender diversity in fields with a persistent gender imbalance.

Kathryn Reilander, program coordinator of both the electrical engineering technology and powerline technician programs, pointed out that women only make up 10 per cent of Algonquin’s School of Advanced Technology.

“We want to be aware of the problems that women face in these programs. There’s still a culture in the tech and trades that is not very kind to women, not very accepting,” Reilander said.

The WiTT program, previously known as We Saved You a Seat, marks a renewed commitment to equity and inclusion in fields with gender disparity in STEM and the skilled trades.

“The program is going to make sure that women are feeling belonging and inclusion and that they’re being treated equally,” Reilander said. “I think it’s important that all the students in a class understand the importance of gender diversity. It makes teams stronger.”

WiTT is open to learners across various programs, including the School of Advanced Technology, Media and Design and the Algonquin Centre for Construction Excellence. It builds connections and leadership development.

Thanks to a $100,000 yearly commitment over three years from the Leacross Foundation, WiTT launched this fall with the necessary resources for events such as coffee clubs and networking opportunities.

Opetorera Afinmo, a Level 3 computer systems technician-networking student, said people don’t expect women to be in the technology field. Afinmo felt helpless the first time she enrolled in the program.

“I feel much more comfortable when I communicate with women. I don’t feel shy, I know that I’m talking to people with whom I can connect at the same level that I am,” Afinmo said.

“The program helps us as women know that there is no limit to us because we get to do things that men are also doing.”