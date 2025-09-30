Algonquin Students’ Association celebrates 55 years of success

The SA is developing a five-year strategic plan that will guide its future to remain relevant, impactful and progressive

The Algonquin Wolves mascot is seen sitting and taking a call by the reception desk of the SA's office on campus.

The Algonquin Student’s Association is working on a timeline chronicling important moments in the organization’s history as it celebrates its 55th anniversary.

“These stories will showcase how the SA has helped shape experiences, build community and create opportunities for generations of students. It’s about looking back with pride and forward with excitement,” says Ben Dinh, the SA’s general manager.

Founded in 1970, three years after the Ottawa campus opened its doors, the SA was launched by students for students to help give them a voice within the college’s administration, along with making sure to address and, over the years, adapt to student needs.

“Change is constant, but so is our commitment to being there for students in meaningful ways. The SA has always adapted by listening to students and stepping up when needed,”says Dinh.

If you’re not familiar with the SA’s direct impact towards on students today, here’s a quick rundown:

The Student Health Plan, led by the SA, gives you health and dental coverage outside of what is offered through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan. It’s offered through WeSpeakStudent and helps reduce the fees for private health coverage.

The Wolves Den restaurant, bar and games room, along with the Starbucks, are SA-run facilities to help ease stress and offer varying food options.

The Food Cupboard is a support service that helps students experiencing food insecurity and offers other basic necessities such as soap and toiletries.

The SA fully owns and operates the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC), which opened in 2021. The facility offers an entire gym to students, along with fitness classes and much more.

One of many success stories that stands out today, according to Dinh, is the opening of the fitness centre.

“The ARC is the busiest spot on campus and has become more than just a fitness space — it’s a hub of connection, wellness and community. It represents what can be achieved when students come together with a vision and see it through,” says Dinh.

Fun fact: the ARC was named after former SA general manager and CEO Jack Doyle. Doyle worked for and mentored more than 270 student board members and was set on elevating the student experience. He is now retired and watching the fruits of his labour grow in real time.

Public relations student Pyper Waldroff believes the SA is an important component of the student experience at Algonquin College and appreciates everything it offers.

“I’ve gone to a lot of the thrifting events held on campus and those are super fun. Many students use the services and events provided by the student association to help refresh, clear space of mind or even just help when needed,” says Waldroff. “Having a job offered (to me) by the students association has let me have an escape from school. It makes going to school fun, knowing that I’ll be doing something I enjoy and being with my work friends.”

At the start of her term as SA president, Vanshika Sharma also remembers advocating for food provision for low-income students and offer extra help.

“We noticed over time that the demand for access to food was becoming more crucial,” says Sharma. “Our response was to open a food cupboard on campus to provide food security for students. It is confidential and well-used.”

Among many milestones and accomplishments there are always challenges to overcome. An issue rampant today, according to Dinh, is the decline in international student enrolment, which has been significant for the college community.

“Each challenge has compelled us to rethink, refocus and find innovative ways to continue serving students effectively. What hasn’t changed is our resilience and determination to support students, regardless of the circumstances,” says Dinh.

In addition to all the initiatives taken on to celebrate their anniversary, the SA makes sure to fulfill their mission and is focused on helping students feel prepared for their careers, feeling fully supported in leadership roles and advocating for better public transit.

“We are working closely with the college to improve co-op, applied projects and placement processes so students can fully understand the resources available to them and feel job-ready,” says Sharma.

“We’re also investing in our network of board members, class reps, varsity athletes or club leaders so they can better support their peers and increase awareness of the services available on campus. A pilot program in Pembroke and ongoing work with OC Transpo is also incoming, to ensure students have easier access to the college.”