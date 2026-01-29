Thrift store event highlights local vendors

Small businesses came to Algonquin College's Student Commons on Jan. 15
Naomi Cabassu
Photos: Naomi Cabassu
January 29, 2026
Revised: January 29, 2026 2:23pm
Photo: Naomi Cabassu
Students checking out clothing at the thrift store.

The Students’ Association held a thrift store on Jan. 15 in the Student Commons where local vendors showcased their second-hand finds.

There were about 10 vendors selling clothes, trinkets, jewellery and more.

According to organizer Mark Sola, the thrift store has happened on campus for the past four years.

Sola also happens to own a store called Thrift_Sola, which has been open since 2017.

“I sell ’90s clothing and accessories mixed with Y2K and 2000s,” Sola said.

Students looked around the racks and tried on clothes to see if they wanted to buy them. It made the Commons busier than it was on any regular day.

There was also another clothing vendor called 3 Cuties Thrift, owned by Algonquin College alumni Grace Kanto and Hailey Lagasse. They opened the store five months ago at 63 Beechwood Ave.

“We are a second hand and vintage pop up store that is size inclusive,” Lagasse said. They also sell homemade banana bread.

Another vendor, Anika Patel, who’s a University of Ottawa student, said she started her business called Trinketella in 2025.

“I wanted to share my passion of trinkets” Patel said.

Naomi Cabassu

See more articles by
Naomi Cabassu
