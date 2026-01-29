News Briefs: Police investigate Ottawa’s first homicide of 2026

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV News: Two people are in police custody after a man was stabbed near Ottawa’s Central Experimental Farm on Wednesday evening, marking the city’s first homicide of 2026.

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a stabbing on Mayview Avenue at approximately 7:10 p.m.. The victim was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and died while being transported to hospital.

“Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety,” police said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing, and officers remain in the area.”

National

CBC News: Canada’s premiers were meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa as a review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) approaches. Carney said the meeting will focus on how Canada plans to move forward despite the ongoing trade war with the United States.

“As we’re building new partnerships abroad, we’re focused on building our strength at home and transforming our economy,” Carney said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe spoke to reporters ahead of the talks Thursday morning, saying he hopes to discuss the future of Canada’s relationship with the U.S.

“What I would like to hear is a conversation around really clarifying what Canada needs in that trade relationship moving forward, and whether or not then we’re able to actually present that and move with respect to, not the renegotiation of CUSMA, but the review of CUSMA,” Moe said.

International

CBC News: U.S. President Donald Trump warned that “time is running out” for Iran to have “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS” in a Truth Social post Wednesday, as the U.S. builds up military presence in the Middle East.

Trump’s decision to send USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided missile destroyers into the region, capable of launching strikes from sea, was thought to be in response to Iran’s violent crackdown on protests.

Protests erupted in Iran on Dec. 28 after the rial, the Iranian currency, fell quickly, turning into a movement which demands the end of the current regime. At least 6,221 deaths have been confirmed, though other sources estimate the toll may be as high as 30,000.