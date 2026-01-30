Paws 4 Stress provides a break during Mental Health Awareness Week

Students laughed, played and unwound with therapy dogs from the Paws 4 Stress program on Bell Let’s Talk Day, Jan. 21, during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Thanks to the Volunteer Centre, the Students’ Association and the Student Health & Wellness Zone, staff and students could take a break from their busy day and take a “paws.”

The 90-minute event happened in the corner lounge located in the Student Commons building.

Students sat in small groups and socialized with the therapy dogs, their handlers and each other.

Anna Ottchitch, an Algonquin College student in the social service program, said she enjoys having events that gather the community together.

“I definitely think that events like this bring people together, and it really helps people. Who doesn’t want to pet dogs and meet all these new people?” she said.

This was the first Paws 4 Stress event of the winter 2026 academic term.

Mark Philip, a therapy dog handler with St. John Ambulance, has been working with his dog, Theo, for three years.

“You can see it all around here. it’s to give a sort of emotional type of support to individuals who might be feeling high stress. It can be a stressful situation where they need comfort, or they just need calmness.” Philip said.

The types of therapy dogs ranged from fluffy bernedoodles like Jemma to shaggy golden doodles like Theo.

Philip and Theo often visit hospitals and nursing homes to provide a fluffy companion for people who may be feeling stressed or anxious. At Algonquin College, these pop-up events help students relax and destress in a calm, controlled environment.

“The dogs seem to bring out a lot in people. As soon as they see them, you see how their demeanour changes.” Philip said. “It might be stressful at the time, but as soon as they see the dogs, they sort of bring a smile to their face, and you can sort of see them more at ease when they come in, when they walk up, and they actually meet with the dogs.”