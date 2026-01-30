Local thrift brand finds community and connection at Algonquin College

For Algonquin College students passing through the campus, a pop-up thrift table can be more than just a place to browse clothes

Ottawa-based thrift brand 3 Cuties has sold at Algonquin College twice so far, and co-owner Hailey Lagassé says both experiences have been nothing but positive.

“Our experience vending at Algonquin College has been such a good time,” Lagassé said. “Both times have been welcoming, energetic, and honestly just really fun.”

Lagassé has vended for two Algonquin College events: the Midday Picnic on Oct. 15 and Jan. 15. The Midday Picnic events are popular among students and staff. For many, these events can make the campus feel like a pause in the day, a conversation, or even a reminder that fashion doesn’t have to be exclusive.

Lagassé says the campus environment stands out compared to other pop-ups or in-store sales. According to her, college students tend to be much more engaged and open when shopping.

“College customers are curious, bold, and not afraid to try something new,” she said. “They ask questions, try things on, hype each other up, and want to hear the story behind the pieces.”

That level of student interaction has had a direct impact on the business. Lagassé said selling on campus helps introduce 3 Cuties to new customers who continue to support the brand after the event, often by following their social media or attending future pop-ups.

While pop-up markets can be unpredictable, Lagassé said there have been few drawbacks to selling at Algonquin College. Like any event, foot traffic depends on timing, but she said the positives outweigh any challenges.

“The energy, the exposure, and the love from students make it so worth it,” she said. “It feels more like a community than just selling.”

That sense of community aligns closely with 3 Cuties’ focus on body inclusivity, a value Lagassé says is central to the brand. For her, body inclusivity means ensuring people of all sizes feel represented and comfortable.

“Body inclusivity means everyone gets a seat at the table,” she said. “Fashion should be fun, not stressful, and no one should feel excluded from expressing themselves through clothing.”

Lagassé noted that body-type inclusion remains a challenge in the fashion industry, particularly in vintage clothing.

“Many vintage pieces were produced during time periods when sizing standards were more limited, making it harder for people with diverse body types to find clothing that fits.

“That’s why it’s important to be intentional when sourcing vintage and to style it creatively,” she said, adding that self-expression through fashion should not be limited by size.

As a woman-owned business operating in Ottawa, 3 Cuties also faces challenges common to small businesses. Lagassé said one of the biggest is learning to recognize their own value in a competitive market.

“It can be competitive, but collaboration will always be cooler than competition,” she said. “Supporting other women and small businesses,” she added, “helps build a stronger local community.”

3 Cuties began as a shared love for thrifting and fashion and grew into a business through community support and customer connection. Lagassé said what continues to motivate the team is seeing people find pieces that make them feel confident.

For women who struggle to feel confident in their clothing, Lagassé offered simple advice: wear what feels good.

“Your body is not the problem,” Lagassé said. “The clothes are.”

Looking ahead, 3 Cuties plans to return to Algonquin College for future pop-ups and events. Lagassé said the brand is especially interested in participating in events like the Midday Picnic, which bring vendors directly to students during the school day.

More pop-ups are planned across the Ottawa area, with details shared through the brand’s social media.