SA offers cheap Ottawa Charge tickets for students

Students could buy tickets for $10 ahead of the Jan. 28 game

The Algonquin Students’ Association offered cheap tickets to an Ottawa Charge game this month, giving students on a tight budget a chance to see a professional hockey game.

“We sell sports game tickets every year, but this year is our first event with the PWHL (Professional Women’s Hockey League),” said Alain Cyr-Russo, a staff member with the SA.

The tickets for the Jan. 28 game against the Seattle Torrent were $10 each, but they were only available to Algonquin College students.

Students come from many places in the world that don’t have hockey. Some students have never experienced a hockey game in person.

The SA wasn’t the only organization selling tickets for the hockey game.

“This PWHL game is especially meaningful because it’s a post-secondary night, with several institutions such as Carleton, uOttawa and La Cité also participating,” said Cyr-Russo.

Students said they appreciate the SA selling cheap event tickets.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a gift for us students because we shouldn’t be stuck doing nothing and focus on school, though we should, but knowing how much the tickets are can allow all students to do something without spending too much,” said Peyton Isaac, an Algonquin College student in the early childhood education program.

Isaac isn’t alone.

“I feel like it’s a gift for students, but some have never had the opportunity to see a hockey game in person,” said Elias Popal, an Algonquin College student in the police foundation program.

The opportunity to experience a hockey game could be meaningful for students who went with a group.

“Yes, this could absolutely become a core memory. PWHL games offer a high-energy atmosphere. Plus, we have over 50 students and their friends sitting in the same section, which creates a fun environment and a chance to meet new people,” said Russo.

Isaac said hockey is a great social activity.

“It definitely can be a core memory to go to a hockey game because, like I said, anyone can meet new people and enjoy their time cheering for the team and socializing as well,” said Isaac.

Neeraj Sharma, an Algonquin College student in the culinary management program, said the experience could be special for students.

“To experience something that they could never have done before, it would be an important memory for them,” said Sharma.