Students fuel up and connect at AC Hub’s summer breakfast bar

Bagels, coffee and community spirit filled the E-building as Algonquin College hosted a breakfast for all students
William Barritt
Photos: William Barritt
June 19, 2025
Revised: June 19, 2025 11:34am
Photo: William Barritt
Students enjoying the breakfast bar at the AC Hub on June 11.

The smell of bagels, muffins and coffee filled the AC Hub on June 11 as the college organized a free breakfast bar for students.

Held each semester, the breakfast bar gives students a chance to grab a free, hearty breakfast and connect with their campus community.

Considering the high cost of living, business entrepreneur student Solomon Beals appreciates the support that events like the breakfast bar provides.

“I don’t have much money right now, so it’s very helpful to have more resources,” Beals said. “My budget goes to cheap groceries, so I think there needs to be more of this.”

Solomon Beals enjoying a bagel, thinks Algonquin should do more events like these.
Solomon Beals enjoying a bagel in the AC Hub. Photo credit: William Barritt

Sofia Aranguren, who was at the event enjoying a meal, said she loves the social opportunities the events bring.

It’s a nice chance to meet new people. It’s hard to socialize lately because no one has free time to do anything, so something like this is great for that,” Aranguren said.

Aranguren loved the event, but she suggested incorporating more activities to improve the social experience.

I’d say the food is great, but maybe some activities to do, like board games, would be fun.” Aranguren said.

Sara Molina, Sofia Aranguren (Left to right) likes the event because of the social opportunities it brings.
Sara Molina and Sofia Aranguren met for the first time at the breakfast bar on June 11 in the AC Hub. Photo credit: William Barritt

The AC Hub runs student events each semester, giving students a space to gather, unwind and even meet a new friend.

Some lucky friendships were sparked at the event. Aranguren and Sara Molina met and bonded over a good cup of coffee.

The theme for the breakfast bar changes every semester, depending on the season and what students are into at the time.

For this summer semester, the theme was a grab-and-go style of meal to make the event as convenient as possible for students.

According to event officer Lauren Larocque, the AC Hub is paying close attention to what students are facing in deciding which events to hold, and food affordability is at the top of the list.

Event Officer Lauren Larocque, in front of Breakfast Bar in the AC Hub.
Event Officer Lauren Larocque, in front of Breakfast Bar in the AC Hub. Photo credit: William Barritt

“We try to centre our events around what students are going through, and right now the big one is food,” Larocque said.

Whether it’s food insecurity or just wanting a social gathering, the breakfast bar is a great place for students to fuel up, get energy and study for their classes,” Larocque said.

Larocque said they will return next semester with a whole new lineup of fall-inspired foods, such as pancakes or french toast.

To keep up with further AC hub events, visit the college’s website.

William Barritt

