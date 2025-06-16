College Ward councillor ‘open to exploring’ parks allowing alcohol

A bottle of tequila standing on the grass in front of a playground. City council has voted to allow alcohol in parks under a pilot project.

Ottawa city council has given the green light to a pilot project allowing drinking in local parks, but College Ward’s councillor says she isn’t sure if any parks in the area will permit booze.

“I am open to exploring this for any parks that community members would like to see permit this,” Johnson says in an email statement. “I would also like to connect with city staff to better understand which parks might be suitable to permit alcohol consumption in our ward, alongside expressed community interest for this to be permitted.”

Council approved the pilot project on June 11. According to a report for council, councillors will work with the general manager of public works to identify which parks could be part of the pilot project, running between July 1 and Oct. 31.

The bylaw comes with restrictions such as no consumption within five metres of beaches, playgrounds, splash pads, pools, skateboard parks, parking lots, ice rinks, sports fields or sanctioned sledding hills. No alcohol consumption will be permitted before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m. National or federal parks, like Major’s Hill Park, Kìwekì Point and along the Rideau Canal, are not part of the city’s pilot project.

Although no decision has been made about parks in College Ward just yet, some students are open to the idea.

Advertising and marketing communications student Mehdi Alaoui originally from the United Kingdom, says drinking in parks was common practice back home. This allowed him to connect with others and helped him appreciate outdoor settings, as opposed to the typical bar hangout.

“I find most indoor spaces either overcrowded, too loud to hold a proper conversation, or too dimly lit to feel welcoming. Allowing responsible drinking outdoors would create a more relaxed, sociable, and inclusive environment,” Alaoui says. “It’s a good start, but the city should look at best practices from around the world to develop a model that works for Ottawa. Every city is different, and a thoughtful trial-and-error approach will help create a balanced and safe policy.”

On the other hand, Wolves Den customer Emery Delaney doesn’t consider city parks as drinking spots.

“I bring my nephew to the parks, I feel like it’s more of a time and place thing,” Delaney says. “But as long as the restrictions are followed, I don’t have a problem with that.”