News briefs: Ottawa health unit faces heat for reduced beach water testing

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​

Local

CBC Ottawa: Ottawa Public Health’s decision to reduce daily beach water testing to once a week starting June 21 is facing criticism.

Mooney’s Bay beach faced closures due to elevated E. coli levels in 2020.

Ottawa Riverkeeper Laura Reinsborough said this is “a huge step backwards” for OPH and puts Ottawa swimmers at risk of exposure to bacteria.

National

CBC: G7 country leaders are set to arrive in Kananaskis, Alta. on June 15 to attend meetings on June 16 and 17.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Canadian soil.

Carney laid out Canada’s core missions for the G7 summit. He’s looking to secure new partnerships to build “stronger infrastructure, create high-paying jobs and open dynamic markets where businesses can compete and succeed.”

International

Globe and Mail: More than 200 people were killed on June 12 in what authorities said is the “world’s worst aviation disaster in decades.”

Air India Flight 171 was headed to London with 242 people on board when the plane crashed only minutes after takeoff.

The plane crashed on to a medical college hostel during lunch hour.