From cocktails to mocktails, Algonquin College students embrace a new era in social sipping

College bartending pros have noticed younger generations are following social and industry trends and are switching to non-alcoholic options

The shaker rattles in rhythm, a symphony of ice and juice, as Ali Albaawadh crafts a mocktail so vibrant it could fool anyone into thinking it carried a kick.

A bartender at Algonquin College’s Wolves Den, Albaawadh has noticed the growing trend of alcohol-free spirits reshaping the cocktail industry.

“Small companies are making alcohol free tequila, alcohol-free gin and alcohol free vodka, so now people can have these cocktails that aren’t alcoholic,” Albaawadh said. “There’s schnapps and whisky and all these very flavourful liqueurs that have recently started to hit the market and are a good alternative for people.”

The shift isn’t just about taste — it’s about health. Mocktails provide benefits like better hydration, improved sleep, and no hangovers, making them a practical choice for many students juggling academics and a social life, according to research by Future Market Insights.

“More kids these days are really into the health grind,” Albaawadh said. “The guys at the gym don’t come over here for drinks.”

Morgan Sandrelli, a 19-year-old Algonquin College student in massage therapy, said that mocktails are a great addition to menus for someone who still wants to enjoy the night with friends.

“It makes you feel like you are part of the group,” Sandrelli said, “so you can have a fun drink like everyone else.”

Lindsay Groleau, a 19-year-old early childhood education student, sees mocktails as an excellent alternative to alcohol.

“I think it’s a good choice for people that maybe want to have that same cutsie moment,” Groleau said.

The Future Markets Insights research shows Gen Z is consuming 20 per cent less alcohol than millennials, driving bars and restaurants to expand their non-alcoholic offerings. The non-alcoholic beverage industry is expanding at an extraordinary pace, with worldwide sales projected to surpass $60 billion by 2034, according to the research.

Marie-France Boudreault-Champagne, a professor and program coordinator of the bartending program at Algonquin College, has watched the rise of the mocktail firsthand.

Boudreault-Champagne has observed younger generations increasingly shift away from alcohol, embracing mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages.

“The quality of these products over the past years has grown exponentially,” Boudreault-Champagne said. “We went from Labatt 0.5 per cent to now having craft breweries making beautiful selections of non-alcoholic drinks.”

Boudreault-Champagne said that dehydrated fruit, fresh herbs, and expert balance make mocktails just as enjoyable as traditional cocktails.

She has taught bartending students to craft mocktails for years, with the program also offering workshops and team-building exercises for members of Algonquin College, focused on alcohol-free mixology.

“It is about hospitality, it’s about getting people together,” Boudreault-Champagne said. “It’s about people having the experience at a restaurant, and you don’t really need alcohol for that. What we are selling now is the experience.”

With mocktail culture booming, Boudreault-Champagne shared two summer mocktail recipes and a perfect food pairing to complement them.