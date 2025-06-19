News briefs: Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

Top stories in your community and around the world, as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​
Matthew Grieve
Photos:
June 19, 2025
Revised: June 19, 2025 12:07pm

Local:

Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board approved $18.1 million in cuts, eliminating more than 50 full-time positions at Ottawa’s largest school board.

The board approved the budget cuts on June 17.

Roughly $3.8 million in savings will come from special education, $1.8 million from administration and $4.6 million from teaching, according to board staff. An additional $3 million is expected to be saved throughout the school year from areas like unfilled positions.

National:

CBC: Missing Quebec toddler Claire Bell was found alive around St. Albert, Ont., after three days of searching.

A drone spotted the girl by the side of Highway 417.

It was the best-case-scenario to a search that included about 150 officers and trained volunteers, a helicopter and ATVs.

International:


CTV News: Israel’s defence minister issued a direct threat to Iran’s supreme leader Thursday following a missile barrage from Iran that damaged the main hospital in southern Israel and struck several residential buildings.

In response, Israel struck a heavy water reactor that is part of Iran’s nuclear program.

Tensions are rapidly escalating, increasing fears of a broader regional conflict as both sides exchange severe blows.

News

Matthew Grieve

See more articles by
Matthew Grieve
