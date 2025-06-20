Vaping cannabis is more harmful than tobacco, researchers warn

Can vaping weed lead to lung cancer? Is it worse than tobacco? Algonquin College students are sharing mixed views

A McGill University study published in May found that vaping cannabis is more harmful than tobacco and leads to long-term health risks. Students now have different feelings about using weed pens.

The study, led by Dr. Carolyn Baglole at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, studied how cannabis vapour affects lung cells. Research found that the vapour contains harmful toxins and carcinogens that damage lung cells, which is linked to cancer, inflammation, asthma and respiratory infections.

Despite the study’s findings being alarming, students at Algonquin College who regularly vape cannabis are having mixed reactions.

Algonquin College student, Isaac Donelly, 19, is a frequent user of cannabis, specifically weed pens. He does not care too much about the study, despite the findings.

“I’m not too worried, but I don’t plan on quitting weed just yet,” said Donelly. “I’ve been smoking for a while, so I don’t really care.”

The study has also caught the attention of non-cannabis users. Centrepointe resident and University of Ottawa student, Nour Ben Moussa, 18, found the study alarming but not surprising.

“This study doesn’t change my view on cannabis since I know it has more side effects from the start,” said Ben Moussa. “I’m not surprised cannabis can cause health risks like cancer, but weed literally fries brain cells at some point, so it doesn’t surprise me that it also causes cancer.”

Ben Moussa goes to College Square, the plaza across the college, at least once a week to spend time with her boyfriend. However, she dislikes going to the plaza because her boyfriend always purchases vaping devices.

“My boyfriend vapes his weed pen almost every day, and it can affect our relationship. When he consumes too much, he starts coughing brown saliva,” said Ben Moussa. “I just hope that he acknowledges this information, but at the end of the day, he’s an adult and he should know the consequences of his own actions.

The “brown mucus” her boyfriend experiences is something called “brown phlegm.” Phlegm is the mucus produced in the human respiratory system.

Savannah Rae, a paramedic student at Algonquin College, says she does not feel the same after quitting cannabis six months ago.

“I’m a little concerned but not surprised (about the study),” said Rae. “I have a little cough, and I noticed a decline in my cognitive function from smoking every night.”

Earlier this year, the University of Colorado conducted the biggest study on marijuana. The study found that frequent use of cannabis can decrease the brain’s cognitive function and reaction time.

As vaping cannabis is now shown to harm cells similar to tobacco products, Health Canada continues to urge the people to monitor themselves for pulmonary symptoms, mainly from illegal unregulated vapes.