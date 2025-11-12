Students design, print and paint success with art fundraiser

Illustration and concept art students raise money for graduation showcase after learning funding from the Students’ Association is not guaranteed this year

Sabella Chomseng (left) and Dustin Larocque wore costumes the day before Halloween at their fundraiser.

Sabella Chomseng enrolled in the illustration and concept art program to pursue a career creating art — something she’s passionate about.

“I like illustration (and) concept art because you get a lot of freedom of doing different types of things like media and digital media, with drawing,” said Chomseng, a program representative. “I feel like it’s very versatile and I really wanted to do something in the future to help me do something fun, like go into a studio or maybe freelance.”

On Oct. 30, two of her designs were displayed on a table in a fundraiser for the program, among the work of her classmates.





From 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the first-year students sold stickers, prints and paintings in J-building to raise money for their 2027 graduation showcase.

In past years, the Algonquin SA covered the cost of the showcase through employer networking funding, according to Rich Lauzon, the program’s previous coordinator.

This year, students must raise the money to pay for it themselves in the absence of the employer networking fund.



In a written statement, the SA said, “The Algonquin Students’ Association reviewed our model and process for supporting grad funding and employer networking funding. This review led to the creation of the Student Leadership and Activities Fund, which is broader in scope and focused on providing financial support for academic and co-curricular projects that enrich student life on campus.”

According to the SA, “a grad show would potentially qualify for some funding if it meets the Fund’s eligibility criteria,” which includes events, activities, and initiatives that foster engagement, community, and learning within students’ programs.

The cost of the showcase has not yet been determined.







Dustin Larocque, who is a first-year program representative alongside Chomseng, was pleased with the fundraiser.

“It pretty much meets the expectations, maybe even exceeds (them) a little bit,” said Larocque. “You do these things (and) you’re worried about who’s going to show up, if it’s going to actually work. But so far, we’ve been getting a lot of support.”

He said the group raised “about $1,335.”

Second–year students held a fundraiser on Halloween for their showcase taking place April 15, 2026, which gives students the opportunity to connect with people in the industry and create art books as a way to share their portfolios.

Chris Dainty, the current program coordinator, praised the student-led fundraisers and looks forward to the showcases.

“One of my big things that I’m going to be promoting is (sending) these books out to people,” said Dainty. “We want to try and get as many people to come as possible.”