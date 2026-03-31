News Briefs: List of top paid City of Ottawa employees released

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV News: The Ontario government released its annual list of public servants who made over $100,000 last year.

Many of those listed in Ottawa are medical staff, first responders and managers.

National

CTV News: Federal public servants could be eligible for early retirement under a new program.

The Early Retirement Incentive Program allows employees to retire early without pension reduction based off of their years of service.

“The Early Retirement Incentive Program is proceeding with an emphasis on voluntary, structured options to retire early with clarity and predictability,” Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali said.

International

CBC News: Artificial intelligence “fruit slop” stories are getting millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

The AI fruit stories draw viewers from dramatic storylines filled with betrayal and romance. The creators started basing their stories off of reality TV shows, earning even more views.

“It’s absurd, it’s brain rot,” digital strategist Fana Yohannes said. “It is a contagious format.”