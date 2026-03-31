Algonquin College PR students fundraise for immigrant services through Culture2Culture campaign

Algonquin College students launch a new campaign in hopes of raising money for the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization

ACPR students are promoting several student-led events to raise money for Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization during their Culture2Culture campaign.

The Algonquin College public relations program (ACPR) has been running charity events for over 40 years and has raised nearly $600,000 for a multitude of different causes. The main purpose is to provide experience at Algonquin College for future professional public relations workers.

OCISO strives to raise money for refugees and immigrants to help them to integrate in the communities. They also strive towards promoting connection between communities by being inclusive. Those services have supported nearly 10,000 clients each year since 1978.

“OCISO helps people from the beginning of their journey to Canada all the while until they no longer need their services,” said Justin Lemoine, a second-level public relations student. “OCISO has a goal that we share in the ACPR program and that is to make sure that newcomers and immigrants can feel welcomed and connected.”

On March 19, Algonquin PR students held press conferences to promote the events in support of the Culture2Culture campaign.

One group decided to host a trivia night called Trivia Throwback at Cassette, located at 2257 Baseline Rd.

Simon Delgaty, a second-level PR student working on the Trivia Throwback event, explained that the goal of the Culture2Culture charity campaign is to highlight the importance of having diverse cultures.

“”Our goal as an event would be to raise $450 and conservatively to sell between 30 to 50 tickets,” he said.

B2B (Bridge2Belonging) Fest will be a block party-style event with local vendors and live DJs performing. The event will be hosted at Club SAW, 67 Nicholas St. on April 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Comedy for a Cause and will be held at the Cultures Comedy Club and will feature eight different comedians.

“This event brings people together through humour while supporting programs that help individuals and families feel at home in Ottawa,” said Isabella White, a second-level PR student and one of the comedy event organizers.

The Voice of Ottawa variety show will be held on April 2 at the Bridge Public House.

“We will be hosting a variety show featuring local musicians, poets and as well comedians at the Bridge Public House down on Donald Street,” said Brandi Fournier, a second-level public relations program student and one of the event organizers. “They each will get 10-to-15 minutes to showcase any original stand-up comedy they have done, any original song they have preformed as well any beautiful poetry.”

The tickets for each event will be on Eventbrite and the information about all seven events and the campaign is on the campaign website.