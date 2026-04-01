News Briefs: NAC will broadcast launch of the Artemis II on glass tower

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

Ottawa Citizen: The National Arts Centre will broadcast the April 1 launch of the Artemis II on its glass tower.

The event is free to the public. The first launch window opens at 6:24 p.m., but the mission is not guaranteed to launch on time.

Artemis II will be a 10-day mission that aims to send four astronauts around the moon.

Jeremy Hansen will be aboard as the first Canadian, and first non-American, to participate in a lunar mission.

National

CTV News: Canada Post says it’s moving ahead with the plan mandated by the federal government in the fall which could permanently end door-to-door mail delivery.

This decision could affect four million addresses, converting door-to-door delivery into community mailboxes.



In late September of last year, the minister of government transportation, public works and procurement announced that Canada Post was facing an “existential crisis” with billions of dollars worth of losses.

International:

Global News: U.S. President Donald Trump says countries upset with high fuel prices should “go get your own oil” as Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, who has vacillated between insisting there is progress in diplomatic talks with Iran and threatening to widen the war, shared footage of an attack on Isfahan.

Spot prices of Brent crude, the international standard, hovered around US $106 a barrel, up more than 45 per cent since the war started Feb .28.