News Briefs: High gas prices during Iran war are driving Canadians to consider EVs

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV: April Fools’ Day brought a wave of light-hearted pranks from Ottawa institutions.

Museums and city services joined in with humorous announcements, including the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum promoting “donkey yoga” sessions and the Canadian Museum of Nature claiming the discovery of a new “Canadian Wolf Bird.”

These playful posts offered some levity as several costs rose in Ottawa with the start of the new month.

National:

CBC News: Canada Post is moving ahead with the plan to end home deliveries for about four million addresses.

The Crown corporation says it will turn the remaining home-delivery locations into community mailboxes, apartment boxes or rural delivery points.

The changes stem from last fall’s declaration that Canada Post could face an “existential crisis” with billions of dollars of losses.

Shifts are expected to happen over the next nine years, with the bulk of it expected in the next three to four years, as part of a broader modernization plan which also includes retail network changes.

International

Global News: Surging gas prices tied to the Iran war are prompting a growing number of Canadians to look at purchasing electric vehicles instead.

Prices have risen 47 cents per litre over the past month to around $1.77 per litre.

Searches on pre-owned car platform Clutch have grown 54 per cent since the start of the conflict.

Experts say cheaper models and federal rebates are making the switch feel more realistic, but high prices are still the biggest issue, with nearly six in 10 potential buyers saying they can’t get past the upfront cost.