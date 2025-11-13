A warm welcome to winter: Event helps international students embrace Ottawa’s cold season

From free coats to friendly advice, students and staff came together to show that surviving winter isn’t just about staying warm — it’s about thriving mentally and physically in it

Ozlem Telli (middle) and her friend pose with Sibeso Kehinde (right) from the International Education Centre during Algonquin College’s Winter for Beginners event.

As temperatures started to dip and Ottawa’s first snow began to fall, questions filled the Student Commons at Algonquin College for the Winter for Beginners event on Nov. 4.

Hosted by the International Education Centre (IEC) and the Students’ Association, the event helps newcomers prepare for Canada’s famously harsh season.

Representatives from the Ottawa Fire Department taught students how to use heaters safely and check smoke detectors, while staff from Gatineau Park encouraged them to explore outdoor adventures nearby.

“Winter for Beginners emerged from the need we saw to continue educating international students about how they can prepare for the winter season,” said Niamh O’Shea, manager of international student integration at the IEC.

“We know it can be a very big transition for international students to experience their first winter, and we wanted to take a holistic approach, not just about what to wear, but also how to make the most of what’s special about wintertime.”

Free winter clothing like coats, boots, scarves, hats and gloves filled each corner, with some students leaving proudly wearing their new attire.

Ozlem Telli, a student from Turkey, is going into her second winter in Canada. She says she remembers being nervous during her first snowfall but now embraces the season with enthusiasm.

“My country is much warmer than Canada, so I needed information not to be scared, but to be ready,” Telli said.

“Thanks to this event and the college activities, I actually like winter now.”

Telli said she’s tried everything from snow tubing and snowshoeing to skating lessons at the college.

“They took us to ski, to skate. It was so much fun,” she said.

“Because of that, I’m really thankful to my college. They made me like winter.”

Telli’s advice to new students?

“Don’t be afraid of winter. I learned there’s no cold weather, only wrong clothes,” Telli said.

“Prepare yourself, wear good boots and a warm coat, and you’ll be okay.”

For Sibeso Kehnide, an international student from Zambia and the international programming coordinator for IEC, the spirit of the event is in helping others feel welcome and less isolated.

“When you come from a place where it’s warm year-round, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed,” Kehnide said.

“So, it’s amazing to see everyone come together, to talk and share experiences. You see students’ faces light up when they realize they’re not the only ones nervous about winter.”

Between the practical tips and equipment demonstrations, the day’s true lesson is about confidence, community and finding happiness even in difficult times.

According to O’Shea, that sense of belonging is exactly what the IEC hopes to build.

“We want students to be prepared physically but also emotionally for winter,” she said.

“It’s normal to feel a wide range of emotions. The winter blues are real, but there are ways to make it easier, like getting daylight every day, staying active, and being part of the community.”

She added that many misconceptions persist among newcomers about how extreme Canadian winters can be.

“Students are often surprised by how long it lasts, and how cold it actually gets,” O’Shea said.

“Sometimes they buy clothes at home that aren’t made for this climate. We always encourage them to wait and buy winter gear here.”

Abby Muir, the Food Cupboard coordinator with the Students’ Association, agrees that the event creates connection and comfort in equal measure.

“It’s all staff, students, alumni, people from the community who donated everything you see here,” Muir said, looking at the table piled with neatly folded scarves and hats.

“For newcomers, there’s so much information everywhere. Having it all in one spot helps. It’s like a one-stop shop where you can meet organizations, ask questions, and get free gear. You can’t go wrong.”

Muir, who helped organize the event alongside IEC staff, said the goal is much broader than just giving out warm clothes.

“There are so many aspects to thriving in winter,” Muir said.

“It’s not just about staying warm, it’s about mental health, learning how to get around, and finding fun activities so students can really enjoy the season. Winter gets a bad reputation; people think it’s scary or depressing. But if you bundle up, get out there, and try to make the best of it, you’ll succeed in winter.”