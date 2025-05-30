Spring Clubsfest invites current students to explore new, inclusive communities

(From left to right) Mayank Raj, Shipra Maheshwari, and Ekam Singh Bhatia pictured on May 21 in the Student Commons, encouraging students to join Sky Campus Happiness Club.

The Algonquin Students’ Association hosted its seasonal Clubsfest on May 21 in Student Commons, inviting students to browse the college’s roster of clubs.

Shipra Maheshwari, a Sky Campus Happiness Club representative, said the power of meditation has helped bring students together.

“Being a student, in what we have experienced, there is a lot of stress and anxiety. But practically, we don’t know any tools. Going out with friends is a temporary solution, but at the end of the day, you are with yourself. So, what are you doing for yourself?” Maheshwari said. “The club is comprehensive. It’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being that we help people monitor through their own power of breath.

“We have a wide range of events planned and weekly meditation sessions on-campus,” Maheshwari added. “Our retreats include breathing practices that are very practical. I am here because I was practising those same techniques when I was 16 and I have really benefitted from them.”

The club is currently organizing a retreat where, for three to four days, two hours a day, it will teach meditative breathing techniques that organizers say are scientifically proven to boost mental health.

The spring Clubsfest did not disappoint despite a quiet term, with the event offering a glimpse of how unifying Algonquin College’s student community can be.

“I am a student here and I’m in computer programming. I just noticed that there’s not a lot of female representation, and it’s hard,” said Kira Evans, a computer programming student and leader of The Ada Sisterhood, a club for women in tech. “Tech is hard to get into and it’s hard to do, so I think we need to stick together.”

Evans shared her hopes for the club this summer.

“The co-op field is very competitive, and unfortunately, a lot of students were unable to secure something,” Evans said. “This is why I want to volunteer with an organization. I haven’t found one yet, but I want to volunteer our skills to provide real-world work experience so students can still get the co-op experience. We could provide tech support and help update websites on a volunteer basis.”

The Ada Sisterhood will be hosting an all-women’s networking event in the fall, sponsored by Nokia.

Pride Club leaders want more opportunities for community engagement outside of searching for help and resources. LGBTQ+ people on campus now have a place to connect.

“We aim to join Pride month. The college will have a truck during the Pride parade downtown. We all get to be a part of that,” said Dani Nhu, a human-centred design graduate and full-time lab researcher. “We have people inside of the college as a part of the club, and also alumni. So, as a full-time researcher in the lab, I can still be a part of the Pride Club.”

Although a variety of cultural clubs exist on campus, many still do not. Diversity Club wants to fill these gaps. With a passion for representing all cultures within the college community, the club provides a space for any student looking to teach or learn from different cultures.

“If you’re from Canada, you might as well meet people from all around the world, not just your culture,” said Devansh Sharma, a Diversity Club member. “If you look at other clubs, they are quite particular. We want to bring all the people together in one club and have fun whilst meeting people from all around the world.”

Diversity Club wants to explore different cultures, provide a space for all, and embrace the diversity at Algonquin College.

“I mentioned this at the previous Clubsfest,” said Diversity Club member Clay Dimara. “That the way I market the club is also to address the minority groups that are here. Some countries are underrepresented. Some students come from countries that barely have a population here. This is a space for them.”

Students looking to join a club and build their community can visit AlgonquinClubs.com for more information.