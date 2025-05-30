Algonquin College student premiering mini-docuseries on women’s basketball Wolves

Starting with an ambitious idea, Kenya Jackson has poured months of dedication into the project with a scheduled June 5 premiere

Kenya Jackson, a 19-year-old Algonquin College student in the television and streaming video program, created a mini-docuseries for the Wolves women’s basketball team, which will premiere on June 5 at the Algonquin Commons Theatre.

“I feel like myself and my team have been working so hard at this for the last five months,” Jackson said. “This is the perfect opportunity to share it with everyone.”

Jackson knew from the start she wanted to work with one of the college sports teams for her final project, and she was incredibly inspired by the Wolves.

“The more I got to know the girls, the more I realized the real story,” Jackson said. “I realized this doc series was bound to be more than just basketball, more than these powerhouse girls and their dedication to the game. This story was about their sisterhood. The true love that they have for each other…It was their relationship that drew me to tell this story.”

Her parents and older brother, Keiron Jackson, have sat through hours of workshopping plans. They’ve seen all her rough cuts and have given their honest opinions. Her brother said they have had a great part in helping make this series.

“Seeing how far she’s taken her talents and how much great work she’s been able to do with it is amazing.” Keiron Jackson said. “She was 100 per cent made for this, and I’m so happy that the premiere is gonna be a big celebration of her work.”

Kenya Jackson’s dedication to her project has been seen throughout her time at the college, especially by Matthew McCooeye, a professor and program coordinator for the television and streaming video program.

“Kenya’s team did a terrific job on this project,” McCooeye said. “They went above and beyond the course requirements to tell this story and put in countless hours, planning, shooting, and editing. It was an ambitious undertaking, and I’m very happy for them that they will share it with an audience.”

Jackson is eager to present the final product to a wide audience.

“It’s a huge honour to have such a big community supporting me and anticipating the show,” Jackson said. “However, that same anticipation is also what’s adding to the nerves. No pressure! Nonetheless, I am very happy to finally be able to share this project that I’ve been so passionate about.”

Jackson is thrilled to have had the opportunity to put a spotlight on the Wolves team.

“It’s been a journey to get here, and I don’t think any of us expected this to blow up so much,” Jackson said. “I think we all thought it would be a 20-minute video that was shown in a classroom, not a full-blown docuseries shown in a 700-seat theatre.”

Jackson will continue her passion by going into a postgraduate program for interactive media management this upcoming year.