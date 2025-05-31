Could a suspended AC program miss out on launching the next Miss McLeod?

Marlayah McLeod credits a soon-to-be silenced Algonquin College program for getting her closer to her musical dreams.

In an interview with the Algonquin Times, the singer expressed how the performing arts program shaped her as a performer and an artist.

“That program helped me get one of my dream roles,” McLeod said. “It’s really life-changing, it opens your eyes to the world of the arts.”

People might wonder why a program producing strong talent may be closing.

The college announced earlier this year performing arts was one of 41 programs being suspended as it faces major budget deficits.

Performing arts program coordinator and professor Teri Loretto said in an email that there was no warning to the program closure and she lamented an arts program being cut when the COVID-19 pandemic showed people how much they needed art.

“It’s usually performing arts grads who sing at AC convocations, act in film and media projects, so their loss will be felt across campus in many ways, for years to come,” Loretto said.

“It was an incredibly diverse and inclusive group of students, with really unique perspectives. You won’t find learners like them anywhere else on campus. And losing my own job after 6 six years full-time and 18 years part-time? It’s painful.”

McLeod graduated in spring 2024, months before AC announced the decision to cut the performing arts program, allowing her journey to fully begin. Fast forward a year — McLeod has released her third studio album, When A Flower Dies.

“It’s about the story of a connection that you have with somebody dying out,” McLeod said about the meaning behind the project. “Mainly from mistreating and not being able to nurture it properly.”

McLeod considers herself a pop star and through her music, she hopes to make others feel seen and connect with it.

Being a graduate of Canterbury High School, which has a focus on the arts, she’s been putting her performance skills to use. At 17 years old, she performed at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, N.Y. Since then, she’s sung the O Canada for an Ottawa Senators game and other events like the Liberal national convention. This summer, she will be taking over the Bluesfest stage on July 12.

“Performing in musicals has also shaped my creativity and became a big part of my identity,” McLeod said. “It’s built my on-stage confidence as well.”

Her school peers and friends in the community appreciate McLeod’s talents and have high hopes for her future. Sarah Budzinski, a classmate and class rep, said McLeod motivated people around her.

“Marlayah was a constant source of inspiration for her classmates,” Budzinski said. “I’m grateful I had the opportunity to be part of the performing arts program, before it was shut down. Without it, I wouldn’t have met some of my closest friends.”

Ethan James Carty, a dance instructor from the performing arts program, said his experience was nothing short of amazing with McLeod, and he’s proud to have met and worked with her.

“I think she separated herself from others in a good way. She’s driven, she’s very talented and never turned down a challenge,” Carty said. “I really do think Marlayah is one of the most talented artists to ever come out of the performing arts program, and I see her going very far in this field.”

Justin Gunderson, known as J Morris, founder of the Cranium Arts Project, a local organization that provides show opportunities to local artists, set the stage for McLeod during a hip hop food drive back in 2023.

“I first discovered Miss McLeod while I worked as a radio host at CHUO 89.1 FM, then we had an interview. I could tell she was a star, something about her old school soul sets her apart from other artists in her realm,” Gunderson said.

When A Flower Dies is available on all streaming platforms.