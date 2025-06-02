News briefs: Ottawa constable convicted of assault in 2023, ordered to resign

Local

CTV Ottawa: Ottawa Police Services Const. Goran Beric has been ordered to resign from the force. Beric was found guilty of discreditable conduct and insubordination.

The hearing officer, former Ontario Provincial Police Supt. M.P.B. Elbers said Beric will be fired if he doesn’t resign within the next seven days.

In October 2023, Beric was found guilty of assault and assault with a deadly weapon after striking a man with his baton and pinning him down by his neck for over two minutes.

Beric’s lawyer has requested that he be demoted instead.

National

CTV news: In response to a U.S. court striking down President Donald Trump’s tariffs on most countries, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he “welcomes” the decision.

Carney said it was in keeping with Canada’s position that the tariffs were unlawful and unjustified. But he mentioned that there are still tariffs on aluminum, steel, and the auto sector, as well as threats of other tariffs.

Trump has not yet commented on the court’s decision. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has spoken out against it.

International

CBC news: The Israeli government has approved the establishing of 22 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The move has received criticism from multiple sources, including Britain’s minister for the Middle East.

Britain, along with Canada, and France, recently called for the war in Gaza to end.

