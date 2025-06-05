Algonquin College launches AI hub with Amazon Web Services

Students can expect a big improvement in local artificial intelligence innovation, all thanks to the launch of the new AI Accelerator Hub

Kevin Holmes, the director of the Social Innovation Lab at Algonquin College, giving a speech on the new AI Accelerator Hub. photographed on May 27.

Algonquin College and Amazon Web Services have started a new artificial intelligence “hub,” hoping to boost the implementation of AI in community and business sectors.

The college’s applied research group hosted a launch for the Artificial Intelligence Accelerator Hub (AAH) on May 27 in the C-building.

Artificial intelligence student Andrei Grobnic enjoyed the presentation but wants to see the plan followed through before he makes a judgment on the partnership.

“I like what they showed, it seems like a great partnership, but presenting it is one thing, actually doing it is what matters,” said Grobnic.



The director of the applied research program, Phillip Dawe, summarized the plan for the AAH and what students and faculty can expect in the collaboration with AWS

“Algonquin is about making stuff happen, and the AI Accelerator Hub builds on our strong foundation in AI academic programming, research, and innovation,” said Dawe.





The AAH is an applied research project designed to accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence in community and business sectors.

They will offer specialized training programs led by experts in the field to improve efficiency and decision-making.

AWS is a computing platform offering over 200 services, including networking, analytics and storage.

AWS has offices in 36 locations across the world, including Calgary and Montreal.

Morgan Lim, the AWS head of academic research strategy for Canada, described the company’s contribution to the collaboration.





“We are committed to bringing the best of our training, enablement and expertise to Algonquin College,” said Lim. “We will support the hub by providing research credits, grant applications support and technical expertise.”

Kevin Holmes, senior program manager and the director of the Social Innovation Lab at Algonquin College, said AWS was the right choice for the project.

“Strictly for reliability, and hope for scalability, and that’s what AWS is known for,” said Holmes. “Their infrastructure is incredibly reliable, and that’s why we went there.”

Holmes has seen AWS’s capabilities through his work with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Social Innovation Lab collaborated with CHEO to develop a clinical research tool called InsightScope. AWS developed the InsightScope software to determine the necessary treatment for patients and help increase evidence-based decisions in healthcare.

For more news about applied research plans, check out the college’s applied research website.