News briefs: René Amilcar prepares to leave OC Transpo after four years in charge

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​

Local

CBC Ottawa: OC Transpo’s general manager of transit services, Renée Amilcar is leaving her position at the agency.

City manager Wendy Stephanson stated in a memo that Amilcar will be pursuing new career opportunities following four years in the organization.

The director of transit service delivery and rail operations for OC Transpo, Troy Charter, will serve as the interim general manager after Amilcar departs, according to Stephanson.

Amilcar’s last day will be on July 18.

National

CTV News: Many Manitoba First Nations have evacuated their homes and people are looking for shelter in Niagara Falls, Ont. in the midst of wildfires.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati told CTV News Toronto the city is doing its part to make sure “everybody in Manitoba is safe.”

Manitoba’s provincial government declared a state of emergency in effect for 30 days, but it could be extended.

International

CTV News: U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to block all foreign students from studying at Harvard University.

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday saying national security would be threatened if Harvard were to continue hosting foreign students on its campus in Cambridge, Mass.

Harvard officials declared that Trump’s decision to stop Harvard from enrolling foreign students creates an environment of fear, concern and confusion. Harvard immigration services director Maureen Martin said many international students are asking about transferring from the university.