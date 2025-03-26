PR students shine in Pouring Positivity fundraiser for addiction support

A decades-old student initiative at Algonquin College continues to make an impact, with its latest event, Pouring Positivity, raising funds and awareness for substance abuse services.

The fundraiser on March 23 was part of the Hope on the Horizon student-run charity campaign that has raised over half a million dollars for local organizations over its 40-year history.

This year, the campaign is supporting Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services, an organization that provides counselling and resources for individuals and families facing addiction challenges.

Pouring Positivity marked the third event in the seven-part series being hosted by Algonquin College public relations students and staff.

Mas Shoucair, a volunteer with Hope on the Horizon, explained the broader campaign’s mission and how Pouring Positivity fits into the initiative.

“It’s a great cause and an amazing way to give back to the community. We’re not just here to spread awareness but to show people that communities can be found throughout any path of life,” Shoucair said.

The event featured live performances from Sing House Studios artists, fancy tea refreshments, trivia games and a special guest speaker, Samantha Hayward from Rideauwood.

Hayward spoke about the importance of reducing the stigma around substance abuse and how meaningful the event was for the organization.

“We’re very excited that Rideauwood was chosen by this dedicated group of students this year,” Hayward said.

“There is still a huge stigma on substance abuse, and it can be difficult at times for us to reach the community and get our message out there. These are people, neighbours, these are family, so we are very thankful,” she said.

Hayward also highlighted the significance of hope in recovery, emphasizing the impact of community support.

“With many people who come into my office, I often say to them, I’m gonna hold the hope for you until you can hold it. To see that hope reflected in this event was very touching,” she said. “Hope is usually robbed in these situations, so thank you, thank you, thank you for your generosity. It means a lot to us,”

Spencer Ghadbad, the team lead for Pouring Positivity, reflected on the event’s success and the hard work put into making it happen.

“I am so happy with the turnout and the amount of people,” Ghadbad said. “This is such an important cause and this event is just highlighting how great the community is. A lot of hard work went into this, I’m very proud of everything.”

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Rideauwood’s programs for youth and young adults struggling with substance use.

For more information about Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services, visit www.rideauwood.org.