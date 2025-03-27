Green Clover Hunt brings St. Patrick’s Day cheer to Algonquin College

From hallways to windows, students searched everywhere on campus for hidden clovers

The AC Hub at Algonquin College’s Ottawa Campus organized the Great Green Clover Hunt for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day.

The scavenger hunt featured green clovers hidden all over the campus in locations such as hallways, windows and walls. Each clover contained instructions on how to claim a prize.

The scavenger hunt started at 11 a.m. and continued until the last clover was found. The event was open to all Algonquin College students.

Overall, students who participated in the event said they had fun while embracing a competitive spirit.

“Me and my bros didn’t feel like going out today so we thought about doing this event instead,” said business student Adam Farah, 18. “It was hard to find some clovers but one of us found it after one hour of looking around.”

Business student Abdulaziz Ketout, 18, was one of the lucky students to find a clover.

“I found the clover on one of the windows around E-building and I got a gift card. It was a fun activity with my girlfriend,” said Ketout.

Prizes for finding a clover included a mug full of candy with a $25 gift card to food locations on campus such as Marketplace Food Court in D-building, Booster Juice, Tim Hortons, Bits N’ Bytes in T-building, The Fix Eatery in ACCE, The Portable Feast in B-building and 35th Street Market Cafe in the Student Residence Building.

“There were about 85 winners,” said Samantha Therrien, an event programmer at the AC Hub. “Every winner received a mug with candy inside. The first 60 winners also received $25 gift card to food locations on campus.”

The idea for the Great Green Clover Hunt stemmed from previous scavenger hunt events.

“We’ve done themed scavenger hunts before usually for Easter, but we wanted to try something new this year so we decided for St. Patrick’s Day-themed,” said Therrien. “We didn’t have any other plans for St. Patrick’s Day but we know students love scavenger hunts and winning prizes, so we thought this would fit really well for the day.”