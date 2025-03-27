Algonquin College hosts Round Dance ceremony to celebrate Indigenous culture

The varsity gym transformed into a space of cultural celebration on March 21 as the Mamidosewin Centre and SA hosted the annual ceremony

Dancers join together for the first full circle of the night at the Round Dance Ceremony at Algonquin College on March 21, celebrating community, tradition, and unity.

Algonquin College’s varsity gym was filled with the sounds of drums and singing on March 21 as the Mamidosewin Centre and the Students’ Association hosted the Round Dance ceremony, an annual gathering that celebrates Indigenous culture and traditions.

The seven-hour event, which started at 5 p.m., brought together students, faculty and community members for a night of music, dance and cultural connection. People formed a large circle, stepping in unison to the beat of the drum, a tradition that has been carried forward for generations.

“The Round Dance is a traditional Indigenous cultural ceremony that takes place across many different tribes across Turtle Island,” said Summer Wabasse, the events and communications officer at the Mamidosewin Centre. “It is traditionally held to honour and remember our ancestors and those who have passed away. While the meaning of the ceremony may seem solemn, Round Dances are actually large, festive, family-friendly community events.”

Wabasse also highlighted the importance of holding the ceremony at Algonquin College.

“For many years, ceremonies such as the Round Dance were illegal and had to be practised in secret,” Wabasse said. “Having one held at Algonquin College is very significant. It is important to revitalize cultural ceremonies like this to celebrate and honour our culture.”

The event featured performances by 13 singers, each taking turns to perform four songs before passing the microphone to the next. Kevin Lamarr, the evening’s MC, introduced each performer, ensuring the energy of the night remained high.

Alongside the music and dancing, vendors set up booths displaying an array of handmade crafts, artwork and jewelry, allowing guests to take home a piece of Indigenous culture.

Frank “Big Frank” Sirazin, a craftsman specializing in beadwork, leatherwork and handmade drums, expressed his joy in participating.

“I feel proud and joyful that our people put on events like this. We go to a lot of events like this all over Canada,” Sirazin said.

Chelsea Brosseau, a beadwork artist, said she looks forward to these events.

“It connects you with your culture, your history and your people. Plus, you get to meet new people and share your work,” Brosseau said while showcasing her beaded hair barrettes, pins, medallions, earrings and keychains.

River Saulis, a young artist, brought a unique twist to the vendor space with beaded Crocs charms.

“They sold out pretty good last time I was at a market, so I decided to go all out on them,” Saulis said. “It’s really fun to use your creativity and have other people enjoy it.”

Connie Moore, an Algonquin College alumna, was excited to return to campus for the event, showcasing her collection of orange T-shirts for Every Child Matters, ribbon skirts, smudge kits, moccasins and handmade earrings.

“This is the first year I’ve done this event. My granddaughter is actually a student here and she let me know about it,” Moore said.

Paisley Clare, a hairstyling student at Algonquin College, attended her first Round Dance that night.

“I love it. The music, the drums, everything about it,” Clare said. “I really like that our school was able to hold this event because I don’t hear about things like this at other schools. It’s important, especially for Indigenous students, so they can feel like themselves in their own school while others learn about their culture.”

For many, the night was an opportunity to connect with their heritage and community.

“Celebrating my culture and who I am is important to me. My favourite part was the dancing, especially the side steps,” said Cianna Yellowbird, who attends many Indigenous ceremonies.

Brendan Mannik, a first-time guest at a round dance, was introduced to the event through a friend. “I wanted to check it out, and I’m glad I did. The dancing was my favourite part,” Mannik said.

As the Round Dance continues to grow each year, organizers hope to keep expanding its reach and impact.

“Each year, we find ourselves moving to a larger venue to accommodate the higher volumes of people we see,” Wabasse said. “This year was our first time including a vendor market, and we hope to build on that in the future.”