Federal election: Students voice concerns ahead of April vote

Homelessness, U.S. relations, housing and equality are on the minds of students this spring
Kendra Mendrisky
Photos: Kendra Mendrisky
March 27, 2025
Revised: March 27, 2025 7:30pm
Photo: Kendra Mendrisky
The Algonquin Times asked students what's on their minds ahead of the federal election.

Jessica Mini – radio broadcasting, Algonquin College

Photo credit: Elyse Barker

“One thing regardless of party affiliation or political background that I think a lot of Canadians can agree on is probably what’s going on with our neighbours to the south.”

“I think tariffs as well as relations with the prime minister and the future prime minister and the president of the United States is going to be a huge potential issue.”

Cailean Bernard – business (marketing), Algonquin College

Photo credit: Hau Ting Ng

“I think one important thing that federal leaders should invest in is the issue of homelessness, especially in the downtown core. I live downtown, and I see a lot of that. It’s really distressing, especially with people literally passing away in the winter because they’re living rough on the streets. Something needs to be done about that.”

Sara Justinico – biomedical sciences, University of Ottawa

Photo credit: Hau Ting Ng

“I think the homelessness issue in Canada is a really big issue that should be addressed in the upcoming election. It impacts our community as Canadians, and just as women in Canada —we want to raise kids here. It’s kind of scary what can happen to the people who live on the streets. It’s also just a very big issue that’s been getting bigger and bigger as time has passed.”

Jeffrey Short – civil engineering technician, Algonquin College

Photo credit: Nicklaus Korim

“More affordable housing for the future, that’s a big thing. I know houses are way too expensive right now. And, when I get out of school, I want to be able to afford a house, have a family. And I want all that to be affordable.”

Wardi Ellai – business administration, Algonquin College

Photo credit: Nicklaus Korim

“Honestly I just hope we get a guy that everyone likes and that’s kind of equal to everyone’s rights.”

Dennis Ndukwe – business management and entrepreneurship, Algonquin College

Photo credit: Nicklaus Korim

“This year’s election I would love to see equality. I would love to see the coming together of everyone. I love to see support and more in the community. I would love to see more positivity coming, that’s what I would love to see from this community this election.”

Elyse Barker, Nicklaus Korim, Kendra Mendrisky, Hau Ting Ng, Gavin Oregan and Lara Simard contributed to this story.

Video editor: Skyla Murray

Kendra Mendrisky

