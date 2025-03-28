Federal election: Here are the ridings at play in Ottawa
Ottawa West-Nepean
Ottawa West-Nepean boundaries are the Ottawa River to the north, the CN Rail line to the south, Fisher Avenue to the east and Moodie Drive to the west. There are an estimated 92,273 electors.
Candidates:
Ryan Telford, Conservative Party
Anita Vandenbeld, Liberal Party, incumbent
Josh Bizjak, NDP
Glen Armstrong, People’s Party of Canada
Nepean
Nepean riding has a northern boundary of the CP Rail line, a western boundary of Highway 416 and a southern boundary of Barnsdale Road. The eastern boundary runs along the Rideau River. The riding includes Barrhaven
Candidates:
Barbara Bal, Conservative Party
Greg Hopkins, Green Party
Mark Carney, Liberal Party
Eric Fleury, People’s Party of Canada
Carleton
Elections Canada redrew the boundaries of the Carleton riding for the 2025 election. The change came after an independent review following the 2021 census. The riding now stretches from Renfrew County to Prescott-Russell, adding Stittsville, Osgoode, Constance Bay and Fitzroy Harbour to Metcalf to its boundaries.
Based on a 2021 census, the population is 124,416 with an estimated 99,087 electors.
Candidates:
Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party, incumbent
Bruce Fanjoy, Liberal Party
Chantale Dore, People’s Party of Canada
Kanata
The Kanata riding was established in 2023, replacing the former Kanata-Carleton riding. The riding stretches from Bells Corners in the east to Constance Lake in the west, and extends south toward Carp Road and Highway 7. It has a population of 121,458 and an estimated 90,004 electors.
Candidates:
Greg Kung, Conservative Party
Jenna Sudds, Liberal Party, incumbent
Jennifer Purdy, Green Party
Viktoria Zaniewska, People’s Party of Canada
Ottawa South
Ottawa South is located between Vanier, to the north, Orleans, east, Carleton, south, and Nepean to the west. The boundaries of Ottawa South run along Highway 417, the Rideau River, Hunt Club Road and Limebank Road. There is an estimated 91,836 electors in the riding.
Candidates:
Blair Turner, Conservative Party
David McGuinty, Liberal Party, incumbent
Nira Dookeran, Green Party
Hena Masjedee, NDP
Tony Papadimitriou, People’s Party of Canada
Ottawa Centre
Ottawa Centre has experienced some boundary changes since the previous federal election. The new boundaries expand Ottawa Centre to the west, ending at Golden Avenue, running down to meet Carling Avenue, where it then runs east until the corner of Carling and Fisher, forming the southern border of the riding following the CN Rail line until it meets Bank Street. The eastern boundary runs up Bank street until it meets the Rideau River, following the Rideau Canal until it meets the Ottawa River and the Quebec border. The estimated number of electors is 98,124.
Candidates:
Paul D’Orsonnens, Conservative Party
Amanda Rosenstock, Green Party
Yasir Naqvi, Liberal Party, incumbent
Joel Harden, NDP
Martyn Simms, People’s Party of Canada
Orléans
Orleans is a francophone-dominant suburban area in the east end of Ottawa. The neighborhood is connected to the rest of the city by Ottawa Regional Road 174. The boundary for Orléans stretches from the Ottawa River in the north, then to Navan Road in the south and the start of Highway 174 in the west until reaching Cardinal Creek in the east. There are an estimated 98,463 electors.
Candidates:
Steve Mansour, Conservative Party
Michelle Petersen, Green Party
Marie France-Lalonde, Liberal Party, incumbent
Oulai B. Goue, NDP
Tafiqul Abu Mohammed, People’s Party of Canada
Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester
Formerly known as Ottawa Vanier, the riding has switched names to Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester and has had its boundaries changed to bring in Blackburn Hamlet. The boundaries extend through Innes Road, stopping at Montreal Road before turning into St. Joesph Boulevard. It extends through the highway and extends down to the Ottawa River on Nicholas Street.
There are an estimated 94,342 electors.
Candidates:
Dean Wythe, Conservative Party
Sarah Baron, Green Party
Mona Fortier, Liberal Party, incumbent
Tristan Oliff, NDP
Prescott-Russell-Cumberland
Prescott-Russell-Cumberland has an estimated 90,701 electors. The riding includes the City of Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury, The Nation, the townships of Alfred and Plantagenet, Champlain, East Hawkesbury and Russell, Casselman and a portion of east Ottawa.
Candidates:
Julie Seguin, Conservative
Thaila Riden, Green Party
Giovanna Mingarelli, Liberal
Deborah Perrier, People’s Party of Canada
Candidates are as of publication on March 27.
Marcos Castillo, Nathan Heatherington, Robyn Lanktree, Jaiden Martin, Joshua Peachey Leigh, Bradley Richards, Duncan Roi and Delaney Smith contributed to this story.