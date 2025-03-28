Federal election: Here are the ridings at play in Ottawa

Learn about the ridings and candidates ahead of the April 28 vote

Ottawa West-Nepean

Ottawa West-Nepean boundaries are the Ottawa River to the north, the CN Rail line to the south, Fisher Avenue to the east and Moodie Drive to the west. There are an estimated 92,273 electors.

Candidates:

Ryan Telford, Conservative Party

Anita Vandenbeld, Liberal Party, incumbent

Josh Bizjak, NDP

Glen Armstrong, People’s Party of Canada

Nepean

Nepean riding has a northern boundary of the CP Rail line, a western boundary of Highway 416 and a southern boundary of Barnsdale Road. The eastern boundary runs along the Rideau River. The riding includes Barrhaven

Candidates:

Barbara Bal, Conservative Party

Greg Hopkins, Green Party

Mark Carney, Liberal Party

Eric Fleury, People’s Party of Canada

Carleton

Elections Canada redrew the boundaries of the Carleton riding for the 2025 election. The change came after an independent review following the 2021 census. The riding now stretches from Renfrew County to Prescott-Russell, adding Stittsville, Osgoode, Constance Bay and Fitzroy Harbour to Metcalf to its boundaries.

Based on a 2021 census, the population is 124,416 with an estimated 99,087 electors.

Candidates:

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party, incumbent

Bruce Fanjoy, Liberal Party

Chantale Dore, People’s Party of Canada

Kanata

The Kanata riding was established in 2023, replacing the former Kanata-Carleton riding. The riding stretches from Bells Corners in the east to Constance Lake in the west, and extends south toward Carp Road and Highway 7. It has a population of 121,458 and an estimated 90,004 electors.

Candidates:

Greg Kung, Conservative Party

Jenna Sudds, Liberal Party, incumbent

Jennifer Purdy, Green Party

Viktoria Zaniewska, People’s Party of Canada

Ottawa South

Ottawa South is located between Vanier, to the north, Orleans, east, Carleton, south, and Nepean to the west. The boundaries of Ottawa South run along Highway 417, the Rideau River, Hunt Club Road and Limebank Road. There is an estimated 91,836 electors in the riding.

Candidates:

Blair Turner, Conservative Party

David McGuinty, Liberal Party, incumbent

Nira Dookeran, Green Party

Hena Masjedee, NDP

Tony Papadimitriou, People’s Party of Canada

Ottawa Centre

Ottawa Centre has experienced some boundary changes since the previous federal election. The new boundaries expand Ottawa Centre to the west, ending at Golden Avenue, running down to meet Carling Avenue, where it then runs east until the corner of Carling and Fisher, forming the southern border of the riding following the CN Rail line until it meets Bank Street. The eastern boundary runs up Bank street until it meets the Rideau River, following the Rideau Canal until it meets the Ottawa River and the Quebec border. The estimated number of electors is 98,124.

Candidates:

Paul D’Orsonnens, Conservative Party

Amanda Rosenstock, Green Party

Yasir Naqvi, Liberal Party, incumbent

Joel Harden, NDP

Martyn Simms, People’s Party of Canada

Orléans

Orleans is a francophone-dominant suburban area in the east end of Ottawa. The neighborhood is connected to the rest of the city by Ottawa Regional Road 174. The boundary for Orléans stretches from the Ottawa River in the north, then to Navan Road in the south and the start of Highway 174 in the west until reaching Cardinal Creek in the east. There are an estimated 98,463 electors.

Candidates:

Steve Mansour, Conservative Party



Michelle Petersen, Green Party



Marie France-Lalonde, Liberal Party, incumbent

Oulai B. Goue, NDP

Tafiqul Abu Mohammed, People’s Party of Canada

Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester

Formerly known as Ottawa Vanier, the riding has switched names to Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester and has had its boundaries changed to bring in Blackburn Hamlet. The boundaries extend through Innes Road, stopping at Montreal Road before turning into St. Joesph Boulevard. It extends through the highway and extends down to the Ottawa River on Nicholas Street.

There are an estimated 94,342 electors.

Candidates:

Dean Wythe, Conservative Party

Sarah Baron, Green Party

Mona Fortier, Liberal Party, incumbent

Tristan Oliff, NDP

Prescott-Russell-Cumberland

Prescott-Russell-Cumberland has an estimated 90,701 electors. The riding includes the City of Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury, The Nation, the townships of Alfred and Plantagenet, Champlain, East Hawkesbury and Russell, Casselman and a portion of east Ottawa.

Candidates:

Julie Seguin, Conservative

Thaila Riden, Green Party

Giovanna Mingarelli, Liberal

Deborah Perrier, People’s Party of Canada

For more information on your riding, visit Elections Canada.

Candidates are as of publication on March 27.

Marcos Castillo, Nathan Heatherington, Robyn Lanktree, Jaiden Martin, Joshua Peachey Leigh, Bradley Richards, Duncan Roi and Delaney Smith contributed to this story.