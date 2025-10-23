Paramedic lab nears completion to accommodate growing program at Algonquin College

Students and faculty in the paramedic program are happy a new lab is almost finished

The lab in the P-building that will help accommodate the growing program.

When learning to save lives, paramedic students need the space to do it. Thankfully, the construction of a new lab at Algonquin College will give them just that.

The new lab was formerly a conference room and is located on the first floor of the P-building. It is in response to the growing number of students who will be attending the program. The increase in students follows the two-year diploma becoming a three-year bachelor’s degree.

Dominique Germain, the academic chair of the Police and Public Safety Institute, said the construction of the new lab began in June and that the lab is almost ready for students.

“We’re almost ready to welcome students into the new space, but it will take about a year until it is properly equipped as a full lab,” she said during an interview on Sept. 25. “Students will be able to use the space in a few weeks, but it won’t be as pretty as it will be in a year.”

While providing space as a standard classroom, the lab also needs to be outfitted with the proper equipment for the paramedic students to be able to effectively do their training and Germain explained what features will be in the lab.

“The new lab will be equipped with necessary equipment such as stretchers, mannequins, simulation defibrillators and even a mock bathroom to run simulations for students.

“It will be state-of-the-art equipment,” said Germain. “We are even hoping to get an ambulance simulation setup in the new lab.”

For the students of the paramedic program, the new space can’t come soon enough. Even though the lab is in anticipation of more students being present in P-building, some students are already feeling the squeeze.

Matteo D’Amore, a first-year paramedic student, is happy the new lab is on the way.

“I think it’s great we are getting more space. It can get cramped in our labs as it is. I’m excited to be able to move around more,” he said.

Erin Childs, another first-year student in the program, also commented the current lack of space and he hopes that the new lab will help.

“It’s definitely pretty cramped in there right now. I’m excited it’s happening, even though we aren’t allowed in yet,” he said.

According to Germain, the lab should be fully equipped by next fall.