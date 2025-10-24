Students celebrate Diwali with food, art and dance

Students Jasleen Kaur (left) and Harsimranjeet Kaur took part in filling wooden outlines with coloured sand, mimicking the traditional art of rangoli.

Students danced, took photos with props, created wooden rangolis and got henna designs at Algonquin College’s two-hour celebration of Diwali on Oct. 16. They also enjoyed traditional food, including nankhatai, vegetable pakora, samosas, besan ladoo and masala chai.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is celebrated over the course of five days. This year it began on Oct. 18. The 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar fell on Oct. 20, which is the darkest night of the year, according to the Times of India.

Yug Patel, a student in the broadcasting-television program, organized the event alongside the ghar club and the Students’ Association. It is not Patel’s first leadership role, as he also founded the ghar (which means “house” or “home”) club last year.

He describes Diwali as a celebration similar to Thanksgiving.

“In (the) Hindu lunar calendar, it’s a new year for us,” said Patel. “So, it’s like (a) transitioning period for harvesting. It’s supposed to be the darkest day of the Hindu month, so that’s why we light lamps or diyas.”





He enjoys how the holiday brings family together and always looks forward to the food.

“Four days before Diwali, there is a tradition to make sweets and snacks at home,” said Patel. “I used to steal from my mother’s basket, and I used to eat it while hiding it. That’s my favourite childhood memory; it’s nostalgic for me.”





Jasleen Kaur, a developmental services worker student, is also fond of the treats.

“I must say, Diwali is incomplete without traditional sweets,” said Kaur. “We distribute sweets among our family and friends across the street.”

At the event, she spent time working on rangoli, a coloured sand art which she says is usually created on the floor, accompanied by candles and diyas, which are small oil lamps.

Not far from the rangoli station, Sameer Garg, an engineering student and member of Ghar Club, was helping at the chai’o bar.

“For me, Diwali is my favourite festival,” said Garg. “I join my family, have beautiful get-togethers and experience a lot of traditions that I miss back home.”





Beyond food, art and dance, Diwali is a time for connection and community, and Kaur is grateful for the opportunity to celebrate at school.

“I just want to thank Algonquin (for) making it happen here,” said Kaur. “Algonquin made this event, and (it) feels like at home.”