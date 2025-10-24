From letters to logins, students’ relationship with mail is evolving

Some students may use direct mail for crafty purposes, others not at all. But direct mail is also seen as a unique marketing strategy.

Physical mail is still a valuable service that’s a solid, secure and reliable form of communication to send and receive cards and gifts, according to some Algonquin College community members.

Although he admits to not using it much, Darian Cassidy, 19, a music industry arts student, believes mail is still important for people his age, from handling important documents or ordering online, which he says is a popular way to shop.

“I always received letters from my grandparents around holiday times or important dates in the family, such as birthdays. Now, I receive packages in the mail from online purchases, along with receiving important documents such as my passport,” says Cassidy.

The union representing Canada Post mail carriers have been in a labour dispute with the organization. Mail delivery has slowed down across the country as the union rolls out rotating strikes.

When it comes to mail, certain people appreciate this personal aspect it can offer. Others love the creative side it can bring out.

“I think it could be fun to use letters in an artistic and collage sense, but if I wanted to communicate with someone, I would just use digital communication,” says Cassidy.

Mailing has become very intimate and serves more as a sense of gratification, like a little treat waiting for you in the mailbox as you walk inside your house.

“I do love the feeling of getting to open a letter or package in my hands, but I definitely prefer having something digitally to keep it organized,” says music and media foundations student Maryn McMann.

An online survey conducted in 2022 by EKOS research indicated 76 per cent of Canadians send parcels or personal letters, but only do so a few times a year.

Canada Post’s 2024 annual report says mail volumes were two billion pieces that year, compared to 5.5 billion pieces in 2006.

As Canada Post workers are back on rotating strikes following the announcement of major cuts within the company, couriers like Purolator and FedEx say plans are in place to take up higher volumes of mail during the Canada Post strike.

Many students online shop often because what they need is not always available in local stores, something they say keeps mail services relevant.

“I do believe that for important communication, digital communication has replaced mail for students. Every person I know uses digital communication to talk with each other,” says Cassidy. “On the other hand, I received equipment through the mail which saved me hours of commute time and a free shipping deal due to the high cost, so mail is still important for students.”

Sports business management student Tyler Beauchesne does not even think about using the mailbox.

“I would be more likely to use mail if servers crashed,” says Beauchesne.

The ease and simplicity of technology and social media has definitely set a tone in the way younger people live and communicate.

“I think mailing is an important thing to understand, but I can say that I favour technology for delivery rather than paper, just for the sense of convenience with organizing all my information in one spot,” says McMann.