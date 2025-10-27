The Wolves men’s basketball team heads into the 2025-2026 season as a brand new squad

Can the Wolves do better than last season's OCAA quarter-final elimination with only seven returning players?

The Wolves enter the 2025-26 season after 12 veterans graduated last year. With only seven players returning, the door opens for rookies and returnees to step up and contribute this season.

Albert Opena is one of the guys coach Trevor Costello would like to step up this year. He consistently played in last year’s rotation and is the only returnee who had floor time, which led to him playing professionally this year in the Vietnam Basketball Association.

Unfortunately, Opena is ineligible to play the first three games of the season, but is confident he’ll lead the roster once he is out on the floor. It’s unknown why Opena is ineligible, but it could be due to his pro stint in the VBA.

“I haven’t really thought about anything specific. I just want to play my game, see if I actually did get better or if it’ll translate over here,” said Opena.

Opena talked about how the OCAA is a more well-rounded league compared to the VBA, but it is still good basketball. He said there is a slight size and skill difference in the OCAA, which will take a bit of adjusting, but he is confident in his craft.

Costello is hopeful going into this season after an underwhelming pre-season to start, going 1-5 against some universities and colleges in Quebec and Ontario.

“We won one and lost five, but two of them were the top-quality university teams. It’s the new guys, a couple of guys that are back, didn’t really see time last year, so it’s like they’re basically rookies,” said Costello.

The Wolves lost their top scorer last year, Tesloch Luk to the University of Ottawa after he was top three in the OCAA points per game last season. On top of that, the Wolves’ all-time leading scorer, Simon Desta, graduated, leaving very large shoes to fill for the Wolves this season.

“Those are tough gaps. Never mind them. Can’t forget Teddy, can’t forget Chris. I can’t forget Jansen. You can’t forget those others who were also contributing,” Costello said.

Those three were key to Costello’s core of the Wolves roster. Compared to years prior, the Wolves were a very deep roster, which allowed guys like Ted Braden, Chris Lachapelle, and Jansen Balmaceda to be a great supporting cast to the main scoring. Even though those guys may not have been putting the ball in the basket as much as others, they all started at least 17 games to help the Wolves succeed.

“They were just as important, and all those guys add up to over 90 per cent of our scoring gone. So we have to somehow replace that, that’s going to be tough.”

One person trying to fill those shoes is Farouk Meguader, also known as themoroccanmamba on Instagram with 127,000 followers. He is known on social media for his trick shots and creative “streetball” content, and he’s now looking to transition his game to the college level.

“I always wanted to come back and play some collegiate-level basketball. Finally got the opportunity, got some time off from my businesses, decided to come back,” said Meguader.

He is looking to compete and establish himself in the OCAA before trying any trick-shotting stunts. “Trevor said if we’re up 30, he’ll let me, we’ll see,” said Meguader.

He also runs a recreational basketball league in Ottawa named The Mamba Rec League, one of the most popular leagues across the city for recreational basketball players. The league offers highlight videos for social media, personalized NBA retro-style game jerseys and multiple divisions for everyone to enjoy.

The Wolves ended up beating the La Cite Coyotes on Oct. 22, 81-70, in Coyote territory. The cross-city rivalry is a game that most players look forward to as they compete for bragging rights during off-season runs across the city. With the Wolves up 1-0 in the regular season series, the Coyotes will look to tie it up on Jan. 14 at the Jack Doyle Athletic and Recreation Centre.

It’s a matchup Costello loves every year.

“It’s going to be a good game, but it’s going to be a battle,” said Costello. “It’s going to be two teams that are fighting for playoff spots for sure, and it’s early in the season, and it’s always La Cité, so it’s going to be a battle.”

The Wolves are scheduled to face Durham College in their home opener on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.