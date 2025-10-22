Algonquin College students can take in these autumn activities, both near and far

Take a minute or two and plan out your fall before the December flurries arrive

Crunchy leaves, cozy outfits, and coffee cups are calling this fall.

Imagine standing with a warm cup in your hand, chatter radiating from the crowd around you. Your face, snuggled up against your warm wool scarf, softly laughing as the last coloured leaves blow down from the surrounding trees.

The following places are where Algonquin College students can get their sweater-weather fall dosages, some being close, others very far.

Grab your mittens, friends, significant other, that overpriced latte that you have been thinking about all day and plan your autumn.





The National Gallery of Canada – 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa





Alyssa Larocque stepped into the National Gallery of Canada on a breezy autumn evening, Thursday to be exact, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., when admissions are free. She expected exquisite art, perhaps an emotionally moving piece. Instead, she was moved in a different direction.

“It freaked me out,” Larocque said.

Standing before her was an oversized baby head. Larocque described it as weird and “so accurate to an actual head.”

After that shocking experience, Larocque admired more artwork, specifically old European paintings, “which were really cool to see, because you see the perceptions of beauty.”

If you need a calm atmosphere where the air stands still, then perhaps a museum is the perfect place for you this autumn. Not to mention a great place for studying, if you need a different and, more importantly, quiet environment.

This museum has a public library on the second floor, at the back left of the building. It is a quaint, dark-wood-only environment with lamps that could rival those at The New York Public Library.

ByWard Market – 55 ByWard Market Square, Ottawa





Instead of a quiet museum, some people enjoy the rush of events, the thrill of seeing friends in public, and the excitement of the unknown. ByWard Market does have “some interesting people,” as Louetta Reimer said, but that doesn’t stop her from going.

“The energy there, I feel like it’s very busy, something’s always going on,” Reimer said.

Not only are there events, but Reimer said there are “lots of landmarks to see. You can walk to Parliament from there.”

This season specifically has many planned events. There are many events planned. The Day of the Dead Festival comes to ByWard with fun and cultural significance and handmade goodies from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Think sugar skulls, vibrant colours and beautiful street performers, all for you, for free.

The Artisans’ Market by Minerva Ottawa is another free pop-up event running until Oct. 26. Biweekly on Sunday, vendors come together to show their craft from jams to jewelry.

This is the perfect time to put on a cute outfit, grab your partner’s arm and take a gander through the market.





Ottawa trails – Laurier Avenue East & ON-48, Ottawa





So you finally decided to get out of your old school solitude and go breathe in some crisp autumn air. The ever-changing fall leaves mixed with the worn trails have been known as the best place to enjoy an adventurous bike ride, a sweaty run or a leisurely walk. Darian Cassidy, for one, has been exploring the trails of Ottawa one path at a time.

“There’s a lot of hidden, nice trails downtown just under bridges or through hiking trails areas that you can bike just alongside the city, like the canal, right on the city line,” he said.

Nothing compares to feeling the air touch your face in the fall, the smell of rotting leaves clouding your senses. There are many trails woven throughout Ottawa, from Major’s Hill Park to the walkways along the canal, just waiting for you to take the first step.

Abby Hill Farm – 1490 Bankfield Rd., Kars





Fifty cents per pound, pumpkins are being sold left, right and centre. Nikki Porco describes Abby Hill Farm as rows upon rows of orange, gold and tangerine, just waiting to be picked.

Lifting her arms out in front of her, Porco placed her hands three feet apart, “I had pumpkins, like this freaking big,” she said. “I got two pretty big ones and then seven smaller ones for 25 bucks.”

A decent price for pumpkins in mid-October? Now that is a steal.





Saunders Farm – 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster





Saunders Farm is perfect for a warm hat and a fuzzy pair of gloves…maybe even a few screams on a zipline?

“I’ve never seen her so scared in her life,” said Heather McLaughlin, who was the one who convinced her grandmother to climb the wooded tower and go on the zipline.

McLaughlin’s family got a free day at the farm, thanks to a relative in Ottawa’s police force.

Between leafy mazes, thrilling scares and excited families, Saunders Farm is a perfect destination for a blue-skied fall day or a terrifyingly dark night.

Now take a minute or two and plan that date, with friends or not, and have some fall fun before the December flurries.