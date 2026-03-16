News Briefs: Travellers may want to postpone vacation plans as Iran war threatens safety

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists.

Local

CityNews: A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after Ottawa police searched his home in Alfred, Ont. The search found evidence that led the man to be charged in connection with several child luring incidents between March and December 2024.



Police charged the man with seven offences, including luring a child and making, distributing and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

Police allege the man lured children through social media, and operated under many different usernames. The investigation is ongoing.

National

Global News: Canada lost 84,000 jobs in February, raising the national unemployment rate from 6.5 per cent to 6.7 per cent.

The trade war and U.S. tariffs have taken a toll on Canada’s economy and job market. Businesses are holding off on hiring and expanding. A total of 109,000 Canadian jobs have been lost since the start of 2026.

Youth aged 15 to 24 made up the majority of jobs lost in February, with 47,000 jobs lost, causing the youth unemployment rate to rise from 13.8 per cent to 14.1 per cent.

International

Global News: Travellers should reconsider their vacation plans due to the war in Iran, organizations say. Travel is risky as the war has impacted air travel, costs and the safety of travellers.

Flights have been getting cancelled more often since the beginning of the war, even for those not travelling to the Middle East.

Refunds will most likely only be given if the airline cancels a flight or if a passenger makes a cancellation with an airline that has a free cancellation option. Travellers may also consider changing their travel dates.