Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan will compete for Best Actor at Oscars, film students predict

Students think "Sinners" will win Best Picture, Emma Stone will win Best Actress

Tristan Yelle and Cameron Fazli are film and media production students eager for this year's Oscars.

The 98th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, on March 15 will be a night for Hollywood to celebrate its yearly achievements on the big screen, highlighted by the Best Picture award.

A class of film and media production students at Algonquin College participated in an Algonquin Times survey asking who they thought would take home the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress at this year’s awards ceremony.

The class’s Best Picture prediction was not very close with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners receiving the majority of the votes and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein coming in second place.

Sinners is a gothic religious film powered by a great score and a talented performance by Michael B. Jordan, who plays a set of twins. The director, Coogler, also made 2018’s Black Panther.

“I have to say Sinners. There’s so many layers to that film. They didn’t hold back on the CGI. A lot of the practical stuff looks great. I think it’ll be the one to hold up,” said student Cameron Fazli on what movie will age best.

For the students, the Best Actor award was a toss up between Timothée Chalamet from Marty Supreme, which is about an anti-hero ping pong global superstar, and Jordan from Sinners.

Ultimately, Chalamet came out on top by only one vote in the class. Chalamet is the second-youngest actor to receive three Academy Award nominations for Best Actor behind Marlon Brando. He is still the favourite even after his recent controversial comments on ballet and opera.

Shockingly, Emma Stone from Bugonia ran away with the most votes for Best Actress, despite Jessie Buckley from Hamnet being the favourite after sweeping all major awards for Best Actress in other film awards.

“The SAG Awards, you look at the Golden Globes, those are the ones that technically give you a small prediction of what’s going on. Emma Stone did a great job, but I feel like Buckley had it with Hamnet. It was emotional,” said student Tristan Yelle.

Stone plays the role of a harsh corporate boss who is captured by conspiracy theorists accusing her of being an alien. She previously won Best Actress in 2024 for her role in Poor Things and in 2017 for La La Land.

Sinners and F1 were both available to watch at Algonquin College for free this year with last Wednesday’s F1 screening taking place at Algonquin Commons Theatre.