The armour of everyday dressing for Algonquin College students

The outfits are doing more than just filling halls with oversized hoodies and sweats. For many, clothing has become a quiet form of protection, a way to control how the world interacts with them.

Jahvon Flowers, a student at Algonquin College, looks across the campus commons on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Flowers was spending time between classes at the college’s main campus.

In the early mornings at Algonquin College, the campus dress code is easy to spot: oversized hoodies, matching sweatsuits, headphones pressed firmly over ears and heavy boots crunching across icy sidewalks.

At first glance, it looks like casual fashion but it’s something deeper.

Across campus, these choices reflect a noticeable change in student fashion, where comfort and emotional security are taking priority over trends.

Ticcara Davis, an 18-year-old social work student, says the way she dresses can change how people interact with her during the day.

“When I don’t want to be approached, I wear baggy sweatpants and a baggy hoodie,” Davis said. “I always put the hood over my head just to hide my appearance because no one wants to come up to you when you look like you don’t want to be talked to.”

On days when safety feels more important than style, Davis chooses clothing that feels more protective. Still, confidence can come from different pieces in her closet. “Crop tops make me feel a lot more confident,” Davis said.

Other students say even simple outfits can be intentional.

Gabriela Malecki, an 18-year-old student in the streaming and broadcasting program, follows what she calls the “sandwich method” when putting outfits together.

“You start by planning your top and bottom, and depending on what colour your top is, you match that colour with your shoes,” Malecki said. “That way your outfit is balanced and ends up looking flawless.”

The approach, she says, is a helpful trick for students who still want to look put together on low-energy days.

“I’d rather be stylish,” she said. “When I wear comfortable outfits all the time, it makes me feel lazy. When I wear a stylish outfit, I feel more confident and it motivates me to get through the day.”

But like many students balancing school and life pressures, her wardrobe changes on difficult days.

“On my worst mental health days, I wear really baggy and loose clothing,” she said. “I don’t have the motivation to put together a nice outfit.”

For 18-year-old sports and entertainment management student Jahvon Flowers, confidence comes more naturally.

“Most of my outfits make me feel confident because I believe I can pull off anything I wear,” Flowers said. His go-to outfit is simple, sweats and a heavy black sweater, “especially for the cold,” he added. “I hate conversing when I’m cold.”