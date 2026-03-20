News Briefs: Police seize 13 kilograms of cocaine in Gatineau, Que.

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists.

Local

CTV News: Police in Gatineau, Que. seized 13 kilograms of cocaine and arrested two men during a major drug-trafficking investigation in the city.

The raid also resulted in the seizure of 5,000 methamphetamine tablets and more than $88,000 in Canadian currency, police said.

The two men were released on a summons.

National

CBC: Police say two teens, a 15-year-old boy from Nova Scotia and a 14-year-old girl from Manitoba, have been charged with allegedly planning simultaneous attacks at their local schools.

Police found a handwritten map, imitation weapons, including an imitation pipe bomb and assault rifle, handwritten notes of how the attack was going to be executed and clothing with hate symbols and “concerning comments.”

Police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, and other charges could be laid.

International

Globe and Mail: Venezuela won the World Baseball Classic for the first time, after an incredible comeback from a blown eighth-inning lead, beating the United States 3-2.

Ahead of a matchup with political overtones, players and coaches avoided discussing the government turmoil between the nations.

Venezuela became the second Latin American nation to win the WBC, after the Dominican Republic in 2013.