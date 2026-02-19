News Briefs: Tim Hortons’ Roll Up The Rim To Win contest returns for the foreseeable future

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

Ottawa Citizen: A man in Ottawa’s east end was arrested on Monday for the prohibited possession of firearms.

The man was arrested by the Ottawa police at 6:30 p.m. for allegedly possessing firearms. Police said the man was violating a court-imposed condition forbidding him from possessing firearms.

The accused man faces a slew of charges related to the breach of court-imposed conditions and the unlawful possession of firearms.

National

CTV News: Tim Hortons’ famous Roll Up The Rim To Win contest is back next week and this time for good, Tim Hortons president Axel Schwan said in a press release on Wednesday.

The contest held in 2025 was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic to feature physical contest cups in an attempt to revive the longstanding tradition started in 1986. Following an overwhelmingly positive reception, Schwan says the tradition is here to stay once again.

The transition is part of the ongoing shift within the retail space back to pre-pandemic traditions and practices. Retail analyst Bruce Winder believes the tactile, in-person, analog aspect of the contest was not something to be underestimated.

International

CBC: A Gaza war cemetery containing the remains of 22 Canadian soldiers killed following the Suez Crisis in 1956 has been damaged extensively by the Israel Defence Forces.

An IDF officer told CBC News the army had been digging 20 to 30 metres deep below the cemetery to destroy Hamas tunnels. He confirmed that digging took place in and around the area where the deceased Canadian soldiers lay.

The IDF were active in the area in July and August 2025 and engaged multiple times with Hamas combatants. The officer stated excavations were carried out with heavy machinery and said no assurance could be given that measures had been taken to preserve the remains.