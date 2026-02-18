Students connect with employers at Career Networking Fair

The Career Networking Fair on Feb. 10 brought 75 companies to Algonquin College to help students make connections and find opportunities.

The atmosphere was busy and chaotic, but excitement and curiosity hung in the air as everyone searched for career opportunities.

Company representatives were excited to talk to students about what they have to offer.

Lisa Benoit, external engagement and partnerships manager for the Co-op and Career Centre, helped organize the event.

“The Co-op and Career Centre have been doing this for several years,” Benoit said. “They’ve got it down to a bit of science now. There’s lots of logistical work behind the scenes. We always thank our facility folks for helping with the logistics for the day, our marketing teams, the Co-op and Career Centre staff, and the career development centre. There’s a lot of hands that go into putting this day together.”

Everyone who went to the Career Networking Fair had different goals but they were all looking to make connections.

“Our goal is to provide employers the opportunity to connect with students, and students the opportunity to connect with employers,” Benoit said. “Everyone’s goal at the fair is a little bit different. We have students that are looking for co-op work terms, students who are looking for summer employment, alumni that are just looking for full-time work. The goal is really just to make connections.”

The employers were looking forward to showing students what their companies were about.

“We’re hoping to spread more awareness about our organization,” Massage Addict employee Tammy McDowalm said. “We want to let everyone know that massage, acupuncture, and other things are health professions that people can benefit from. We also want to show that they can have lifelong careers with it.”

All the representatives were excited to be a part of the fair and to spread awareness about the positions they have available.

“We really just want to get our name out there, so that students know who we are, and what we do,” Plan Group Inc. employee Sneha Philip said. “We always have co-op positions, so we want students to know who we are, because we’re always looking for people to fill our co-op positions. That’s what we’re looking for today.”

Students roamed around the area, checking out different tables and connecting with companies.

“I made a lot of new connections here, and got information about different opportunities that I could pursue, aside from the program I’m already in,” second-year police foundations student Bogan Smith said. “And also just new information, new people, it’s pretty good to meet them.”