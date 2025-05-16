News briefs: Mexican beauty influencer gunned down on TikTok livestream

Top stories in your community and around the world noted by Algonquin Times journalists​

Local

CTV – Porter Airlines launched its new non-stop route from Ottawa International Airport to Victoria International Airport on the morning of May 15.

The plane from the airline departed from Ottawa at 8:35 a.m. and was expecting to land in Victoria around 11:50 a.m.

Porter Airlines said the flight will run four times a week, and seven times a week during peak summer period.

The new flight comes weeks after the Canadian airline announced non-stop flights from Ottawa to Las Vegas for the summer.

National

CBC – Flags were lowered at half-mast after two people were killed in Manitoba as wildfires are blazing across the province.

Premier Wab Kinew, who declared a state of emergency earlier this week, offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The news of this loss of life changes what was an emergency into a tragedy,” said Kinew.

As of May 15, there are 21 active wildfires across the province.

International

Global News – Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, 23, was shot dead on a TikTok livestream inside of a salon in Zapopan, near Guadalajara.

According to Mexican authorities, Marquez was employed and working at the salon when a man entered the salon and shot her.

Moments before the incident, Marquez was seen on a TikTok livestream sitting on a table saying “They’re coming” before another voice in the background was heard saying “Hey, Vale?”

Marquez responded with yes, before muting the livestream and being shot to death. Shortly after, a person grabbed their phone and shut the video off.

Mexican police are investigating the murder as a femicide.