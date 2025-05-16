Algonquin College students connect with local culture at the Tulip Festival

Colorful flowers were on display at Commissioners Park during the Canadian Tulip Festival on May 10.

Algonquin College residence staff organized an outing to the annual Canadian Tulip Festival on May 10, offering students a chance to explore Ottawa’s vibrant history and culture.

Running from May 9 to May 19, the city continues to celebrate and honour its rich history through the annual Tulip Festival. The festival has been a part of Ottawa’s culture since its inception in 1953.

College residence staff arranged transportation to the festival.

Dimercia Sakina, a student living in residence, went on the trip with her roommate.

“It was well organized. Fiona and I were late, and they called us to check in,” Sakina said.

Upon arrival, students explored the festival at their own pace, with a designated time to return. Students got to see Ottawa’s history by experiencing a rich tradition filled with colour and community that highlights the friendship between Canada and the Netherlands.

The tulips are a gift from the Netherlands to thank Canada for sheltering the Dutch royal family during the Second World War and for its role in the country’s liberation during the war.

“The history behind it…I thought it was just a flower festival, but I didn’t know the reason why it happened,” said Shubhang Saksena, an Algonquin College resident.

Many Algonquin College residents agreed that more events like this should be organized in the future since it helps students learn about traditions and local events in a safe environment and encourages exploration outside the campus.

“This is the first time I’ve attended a shuttle event hosted by the residence, and I think there are a lot of good opportunities for people to enjoy themselves and explore the city of Ottawa more. I think the residence should make more effort to do stuff like this,” said Andre Rosal, an Algonquin College resident.

Other residents agreed.

“It’s a good way to get out of residence and meet new people,” said Saksena.

“It’s also a good way to get intermingled in the culture of the city because we don’t know how the city works, what the vibe is. It shows us the history of the places, the community that forms around it, I wasn’t expecting as many people to come to this thing. I haven’t seen a crowd that large in Ottawa.”

The festival not only brought people together but also provided a change of pace for students occupied with schoolwork.

“It’s a break from my normal routine because I don’t normally go to city events. I wish I knew about this earlier,” said Henry Manosalvas, an Algonquin College resident. “It gives me opportunities to explore new things. I really like it. It’s very convenient.”

Although many students heard of the event before, academic responsibilities and lack of transportation often prevented them from attending.

“I really regret not having the freedom and time during my schooling. I don’t have a car,” Rosal said, adding that his bus pass comes in handy sometimes for attending events.

“I’m lucky I have my friends here in residence to go with and I think being able to go with groups that you trust and feel comfortable with is very important. It’s a very good opportunity that many more people should take.”